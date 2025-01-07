Vince Vaughn and Kristen Bell have had a lot of hit films during their lengthy careers. After breaking into the business thanks to his charisma and comedic timing in Doug Liman’s buddy comedy, Swingers, Vaughn proved he had a genre-crossing range with his appearances in drama flicks like Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Hacksaw Ridge, and Brawl in Cell Block 99. Likewise, Broadway stage actress and Golden Globe nominee Bell is much more than her voice work in the Frozen franchise (although we love those films too, so please don’t come for us), as her television career has seen the performer star in titles such as Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and Nobody Wants This. With a similar taste for roles and an overlapping of friends, Bell and Vaughn have worked together not only once but twice, in the 2009 production Couples Retreat, and then over a decade later in Queenpins. Soon, the latter will be making its way off Netflix, giving audiences a limited window to check out the pair in action.

Part comedy and part true crime drama, Queenpins centers around two women, Connie (Bell) and Jojo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), who are feeling drained by their mundane lives. In another life, Connie was a three-time Olympic gold-winning competitor, but now she lives in the suburbs and is overshadowed by her husband, Rick (Joel McHale). Also down on her luck, Jojo is starting over again and living at home with her mother after her identity was stolen, losing everything in the process. The pair inadvertently walk into a scheme so good they can’t pass it up when they uncover a way to steal from brands and companies thanks to a coupon heist. One clip at a time, the female duo builds upon their financial standing all while getting a bump of adrenaline, but when their crimes are spotted by loss prevention officer, Ken Miller (Vaughn), their big savings come to an even bigger halt.

The Big Names Behind ‘Queenpins’

Close

Along with Vaughn, Bell, Howell-Baptiste and McHale, Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly’s crime comedy also featured performances from a handful of notable names, including Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Bebe Rexha (The Voice), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) and Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things). The film is one of many falling under Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Productions, with the Emmy-winning actor serving as an executive producer. After a limited theatrical release, Queenpins found a permanent streaming home on Paramount+ and met largely negative reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the title holds a 48% critics’ approval rating, while audiences seemed to enjoy the heisty hijinks more, giving it 82%.

Those interested in determining the movie’s success for themselves can head over to Netflix to stream Queenpins before it leaves on January 17.