The Queen’s Gambit is one of the best series on Netflix, taking in an impressive 11 wins at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Netflix’s first victory for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. There aren’t any plans for a second season, and many viewers flew through the show’s gripping seven episodes in a quick binge. While it was Anya Taylor-Joy’s instantly beloved performance as emerging chess prodigy Beth Harmon that made The Queen’s Gambit such a compelling drama, the meticulous writing of Scott Frank explored the intricacies of chess competition in a compelling way, visualizing strategic concepts and exploring the progression of gameplay. With each episode, Beth fights through personal addiction issues as she competes for the World Chess Championship in an untraditional coming-of-age story.

Frank wrote and directed every episode, so there is a consistency to the show’s quality — making it a challenge to single out the most impactful moments. But here are all seven excellent episodes of The Queen’s Gambit, ranked.

7. “Openings” (Episode 1)

The series premiere has to establish the traumatic events that would haunt Beth throughout, but it’s occasionally a tough episode to get through, as the tragedy of the young Beth’s (Isla Johnston) formative years at an orphanage following her mother’s death isn’t as inherently entertaining as the more exciting chess matches later on. However, it was integral to show Beth’s isolation, and “Openings” finds interesting ways of showing her initial engagement with the game.

“Openings” also benefits from a brilliant performance by Bill Camp as Beth’s mentor Mr. Shaibel. A quiet janitor, Shaibel has no interest in explaining the rules of chess to a child. His surprise at Beth’s aptitude allows the two emotionally distanced characters to bond, and as a result seeing Beth learn is far from dull. Camp only appears in “Openings,” but his influence is felt throughout the series.

6. “Adjournment” (Episode 6)

The penultimate episode “Adjournment” has some of the most devastating moments within the entire series. Beth’s brief romantic fling with Benny Watts (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) goes awry, and her alcoholism grows more severe as she cuts herself off from her group of friends. When she’s denied the right to live in her family home due to a legal claim from her adopted father, Beth is left without an environment to keep her grounded.

While emotionally gruelling, the stressful situations within “Adjournment” are necessary in escalating the tension ahead of her climactic showdown with Vasily Borgov (Marcin Dorocińskirgov) in “Endgame.” After a long night of binge drinking, her concentration is decimated and the Russian soundly defeats her.

5. “Fork” (Episode 5)

The fifth episode, “Fork,” was a necessary change of pace for the fast-paced series, and the slower approach gives Beth a chance to reassess the stakes she’s up against. Beth isn’t emotionally prepared for romance, but she finds friendship where she least expected it.

“Fork” changes the viewer’s perspective of two of Beth’s earlier rivals. After defeating Watts to become the U.S. champion, she realizes that Watts wants to support her as both a mentor and friend. Harry Beltik (Harry Melling) also reappears, and it's heartwarming to see him humbled upon meeting the girl that had defeated him. Melling and Brodie-Sangster flesh out characters that could’ve been cliched egocentric rivals.

4. “Exchanges” (Episode 2)

Anya Taylor-Joy took center stage as the older Beth in the show’s second episode, “Exchanges.” After her tragic youth is explored, Taylor-Joy explores Beth’s later adolescence as she struggles to relate to her peers, and finds a home in the local competitions. “Exchanges” is tasked with introducing Beth’s adopted parents Alma (Marielle Heller) and Allston Wheatley (Patrick Kennedy). It's another troubled home situation, as Allston abandons the family and Beth is unable to express the impact that high school bullies have on her.

Although it's an exposition-heavy episode, “Exchanges” is critical in establishing Beth’s direction moving forward. Alma isn’t initially kind to her, but she realizes Beth’s potential and agrees to support her financially as she enters the national scene. Her match against Betlick at the episode’s end is beautifully handled; Betlik is overconfident but not cruel, setting up his welcome reappearance later on.

3. “Doubled Pawns” (Episode 3)

The third episode showed Beth’s rise to prominence within the national stage. Now that she’s reached an agreement with her adopted mother Alma, Beth has the opportunity to travel across the country and rack up wins. However, Beth also begins to realize she’s still isolated; despite her victories, she’s out of place in the more affluent social scene and uncomfortable under the spotlight of the media.

While it's exciting to see Beth’s confidence in her skills grow, “Doubled Pawns” also hints at her insecurities when she’s put up against Watts. Watts is a skilled tactician, and Beth is distressed by his social affluence amidst their challenging matches. Brodie-Sangster’s Emmy-nominated performance makes Watts one of the most compelling supporting characters in the show.

2. “Middle Game” (Episode 4)

The fourth episode sees Beth at some of her lowest points. Although her relationship with her adopted mother has always been challenging, the loss of Alma hits her hard and shows the deadly impact that addiction has. The death is particularly sad, as the early moments of “Middle Game” see Beth and Alma bonding during her competitive trip to Mexico City.

“Middle Game” also raises the stakes with the introduction of the Soviet-Russian world champion Borgov. Borgov’s intensity provided Beth with a rival whose steely attitude matched her own, and she’s unable to decipher his emotions. Borgov shatters her confidence, even after she defeats the teenage Soviet prodigy Georgi Girev early on.

1. “End Game” (Episode 7)

The series finale is the emotional high point of the series, and concludes Beth’s journey in a satisfying manner. After their rivalry grows, Beth’s climactic match against Borgov has high stakes, and it's thrilling to see her use the titular “Queen’s Gambit” move. Borgov’s respectful admission of defeat is a touching moment between two professionals, and it's emotional to see Beth’s gathered allies celebrate her victory.

“End Game” also features Beth overcoming personal challenges. The shocking loss of her mentor Mr. Shaibel puts her under emotional stress ahead of the World Championship, but she’s able to work through her additional hardships ahead of the climax. The match itself is thrilling, particularly when Beth reluctantly decides not to end in a draw. The final moments in which she welcomes the next generation of players is an inspirational note to wrap up the series.

The Queen's Gambit is streaming now on Netflix.

