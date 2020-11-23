Netflix's The Queen's Gambit has left its mark on the streaming giant. The new TV show from creator/showrunner Scott Frank starring Anya Taylor-Joy has set a viewership record at Netflix, making it the biggest scripted limited series to date. Adapted from Walter Tevis' 1983 New York Times bestseller of the same name, The Queen's Gambit uses its seven-episode runtime to tell the story of Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), a chess prodigy who grapples with the pressures of a rising star in the world of chess with the personal demons arising out of a fraught childhood in the mid-20th century.

On Monday, Netflix shared a report claiming 62 million households streamed The Queen's Gambit in its first 28 days, following its October 23 launch. Netflix goes on to say The Queen's Gambit has a confirmed international appeal, too, with the scripted limited series sitting in the Netflix Top 10 rankings in 92 countries. The Queen's Gambit is also, per Netflix, ranked #1 in 63 countries, including the United Kingdom, Argentina, Israel, and South Africa. It is at this point we should remind you that while this is all very impressive, there is no confirmation on the metric used by Netflix to hit that magic "62 million households" stat. Historically, Netflix has counted its viewers based on how many subscribers watched at least two minutes of the title in question. However, this metric is an unreliable one since it hardly gives an accurate picture of how many people are actively engaging with and absorbing content for a meaningful amount of time. (Collider has reached out to Netflix for clarification, but has not heard back at time of reporting.)

What is attention-grabbing, regardless of the specific number here, is just how wide a reach The Queen's Gambit seems to have both here in the United States as well as internationally. It's hard to believe a relatively understated, carefully considered, and quietly compelling limited series about a young woman's rise to the top in the chess world in the 1950s and '60s would lock in as many people as it has. But, as we've seen in recent weeks with reports like the New York Times' on the rising number of chess set sales, it seems folks are responding mightily to content of The Queen's Gambit's ilk.

Image via Netflix

Frank shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter on The Queen's Gambit's reported success at Netflix. The limited series creator commented, "I am both delighted and dazed by the response. It's just all way beyond what any of us could have imagined. But speaking for my fellow producers and the entire cast and crew of the show, every one of whom made me look better than I actually am, we are most grateful that so many took the time to watch our show," before going on to joke, "And we all look forward to bringing you our Yahtzee limited series next."

The Queen's Gambit is now available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out our review of the Anya Taylor-Joy-led limited series and find out what movie you should watch after you finishing binging the show.

Share Share Tweet Email

Sarah Paulson on Playing Linda Tripp in the New Season of 'American Crime Story': "It's Really Scary" "I think the scripts are very special. I really do."