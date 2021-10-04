Ahead of the premiere of ABC's new female-driven drama Queens, the network has released the first music video for the show. Directed by Queens' executive producer and famed music video director Tim Story, "Nasty Girl" features the show's stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy – performing in true ’90s hip-hop style – on a yacht with champagne flowing, bling glistening, pyros blasting and, of course, head-turning backup dancers. All the things you expect a "nasty girl" to enjoy.

The official label partner for all of the original music on Queens, Def Jam Recordings, also released the single ahead of the video release. Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer for all of the original music performed in the series.

Each of the Queens are highlighted in the music video, but Professor Sex (Eve) brings down the house – literally. It's a catchy tune that's sure to be an earworm in the ears of hip-hop lovers.

Queens follows the lives of four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they once had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. Now, their lives are less than glamorous. Eve stars as Brianna (aka Professor Sex), Naturi Naughton as Jill (aka Da Thrill), Nadine Velazquez as Valeria (aka Butter Pecan), and Brandy as Naomi (aka Xplicit Lyrics.)

In addition to the Nasty Bitches of hip-pop, Queens stars Taylor Sele as Eric Jones and Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin. Queens is written and executive produced by Scandal's Zahir McGhee with Sabrina Wind, and Tim Story who also directed the pilot.

Queens premieres on Tuesday, October 19, at 10/9c on ABC. Check out the new music video below:

