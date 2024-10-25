With Halloween just a week away, it’s been the perfect time to binge your favorite spooky franchises. There are so many unique sub-genres to horror, with one of the more popular being the zombie variety. The most beloved zombie franchise of all-time has been George A. Romero’s Living Dead series, which started with 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. The genre filmmaker changed the undead game forever and, despite his death in 2017, the brand has been kept alive in a few fun ways. Romero’s daughter, Tina Romero, is the latest director to honor her father’s legacy with the upcoming film Queens of the Dead. Now horror fans have received their first image of the film that’ll make our zombie-loving hearts feel right at home.

The image, revealed by Deadline, showcases this zombiefest’s ensemble cast. This includes Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls) and Dominique Jackson (Pose). They’re looking at something shocking off-screen, most likely pertaining to the undead. The film also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine (I Saw the TV Glow), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Nina West (Rupaul’s Drag Race), Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings), Becca Blackwell (Bros) and Riki Lindhome (Knives Out). Queens of the Dead follows “an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies who must put aside their personal dramas and use their unique skills to combat the brain-thirsty undead when a zombie apocalypse breaks out during their drag show in Brooklyn.” Romero had nothing but praise for her cast, saying, “This is the cast of my wildest dreams. In a movie about survival, you gotta love and root for the survival crew. Every single person in this ensemble brings such a special and specific flavor -both on and off screen. The result is truly a magic sauce.” Romero wrote the screenplay with Erin Judge.

“When There’s No More Room in Hell, the Dead Will Walk the Earth!”

Close

For over 55 years, the Living Dead franchise has not only been a trailblazer for the horror genre, but for film in general. Even though Romero insisted that was never his original intention, Night of the Living Dead was ahead of its time with black actor Duane Jones in the lead role. The film would then adopt the underlying themes that explored racism and racial tension in the United States at the time. Something its extremely dark ending further emphasized in the minds of its viewers. The real world elements would remain a staple of the franchise throughout its entire run, with its iconic sequel Dawn of the Dead using its mall setting as an allegory comparing zombies to the modern mindless American consumer. After that 1978 masterpiece, Romero would go on to direct four more Living Dead films. In the almost decade since his death, multiple Living Dead branded projects have risen from the grave. This includes Festival of the Dead earlier this year, which acted as a direct sequel to Night of the Living Dead. A film that’s been in the public domain for years. Tina Romero is one of the next films in this franchise, and she’ll be keeping the revolutionary spirit of her father’s filmmaking alive. It’ll be exciting to see how she incorporates LGBTQ+ themes and the modern issues their community faces into this lighthearted fleshy horror comedy setting. In addition to this film, there’s also an official sequel, Twilight of the Dead, based on George A. Romero’s unproduced screenplay coming in the near future.

When Does ‘Queens of the Dead’ Release?

Queens of the Dead currently doesn’t have a release date or window yet. However, given horror fans got their first look at the film, a 2025 debut isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The film is produced by Vanishing Angle in association with IFC Films and the horror-centric streamer Shudder. While we wait for the undead to rise again, you can stream Night of the Living Dead for free on Tubi and Peacock.