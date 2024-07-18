The Big Picture Queens of the Dead features a star-studded cast including Katy O'Brian, Margaret Cho, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Cheyenne Jackson.

The film, directed by Tina Romero, daughter of George Romero, follows drag queens and club kids in a zombie apocalypse in Brooklyn.

Queens of the Dead aims to honor classic zombie films while bringing a fresh, contemporary, and queer twist to the genre.

The daughter of one of the most legendary directors of all-time has officially secured four stars for her next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Katy O'Brian, Margaret Cho, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Cheyenne Jackson will star in the queer zombie film Queens of the Dead. The horror comedy comes from director Tina Romero, daughter of the iconic George Romero, director of Night of the Living Dead. In addition to helming the movie, Romero also co-wrote the screenplay along with Erin Judge, and the film aims to pay homage to the classic zombie films from Romero's father while also bringing a fresh, contemporary, and queer twist.

The story of Queens of the Dead follows a group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies who must learn to work together to survive the undead apocalypse after zombies attack their hometown of Brooklyn. In addition to the four new members joining the cast, Nina West, Jacquel Spivey, Tomas Matos, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Becca Blackwell, Shaunett Renée Wilson, Dominique Jackson, Riki Lindhome, and Eve Lindley will all star in Queens of the Dead. George Romero sadly passed away in 2017, but his work will continue on through his daughter who is setting out to carry on his legacy by creating zombie movies that will resonate with a new generation of movie fans.

Where Else Have You Seen the ‘Queens of the Dead’ Cast?

O'Brian has made a name for herself in the last few years, appearing in high-profile franchise projects such as The Mandalorian and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. More recently, she starred opposite Kristen Stewart in the A24 film Love Lies Bleeding. Cho is best known for her work on Fire Island, but has also proven herself to be one of the beast people working in Hollywood, with more than 137 acting credits to her name dating back all the way to the early 90s.

As for Lundy-Paine, they can be seen alongside Justice Smith in I Saw The TV Glow, and also in Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Glass Castle. Jackson is best known for his role in American Horror Story, but has also made appearances in 30 Rock and Glee over the last 15 years.

Queens of the Dead does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and get tickets below to see O'Brian in Twisters, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.

