From show creator Stephen Dunn, the Peacock reimagining of Queer as Folk, inspired by the groundbreaking British series from Russell T. Davies, follows a group of queer and trans friends in New Orleans as they figure out all the messy parts of life and love. When they find themselves reeling after a tragedy, new relationships and resurfaced insecurities lead to even more drama that they’ll have to deal with, in order to move forward.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, executive producer, writer, and director Dunn talked about how there is still so much ground to break when it comes to queer storytelling, the casting process for the reimagined series, how the roles were adapted to fit the actors that were cast, why the cast is one of the most exciting things about the series, being really proud of the sex scenes, and how the bold decisions they made about the end of the season will affect what’s next if the series gets renewed.

Collider: When Queer as Folk first debuted in the UK in 1999, and then in the U.S. in 2000, it was immediately hailed as groundbreaking. More than 20 years later, what ground did you feel needed to be broken, this time around? It feels like we’ve come so far and still have such a long way to go — what did you spotlight in the remake?

STEPHEN DUNN: It’s interesting because I feel like the word queer, itself, has changed so much over the years with the increased visibility of queer storytelling and queerness, in general. It does seem like, with all the progress that we’ve made, there have been so many backslides and there has still been so much struggle for queer people to be able to live authentically and without danger, but also to have joy and love persist. That was a really important part of the show. For us, there is still so much ground to break with queer storytelling because our community is massive.

We are all over the world and we look very different. It’s sad to have to call these stories groundbreaking, to be honest, because the stories that you’re gonna see in the show are the stories of my community. This is the community that I like grew up in and, unfortunately, those stories do rarely get told. The inclusion of the trans community and the differently-abled community is really at the forefront of what we wanted to do. We knew there were a lot of stories that needed to be told, but also not in a way that’s a checklist or a bingo card of queerness. We had a queer writers’ room for a reason, to be able to tell these stories authentically and unapologetically.

There are also all of these different words now to describe a show like this, whether it’s a reboot, a reimagining, or a continuation. Why do you see this as more of a reimagining? Was it important to you to have that be the classification of this show?

DUNN: It doesn’t really matter to me, but I do think that reimagining is probably just more authentic to what it is we’re doing. We aren’t rebooting the older versions of the show. If you squint, you can tell this is Queer as Folk. These characters and these dynamics, as the setup, look vaguely like the previous versions, but we are going in a completely new direction and, by doing that, we’re paying homage and respect and love to these versions while acknowledging we have new stories to tell in 2022. Reimagining just feels like the right word.

When the original U.S. version happened, there was a lot of conversation about how hard it was to cast the show and to even find actors that were willing to audition. How was the process this time around? Did it feel different from what you might imagine it would have 22 years ago?

DUNN: Definitely. I actually just spoke with the Showtime creators (Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman) and Russell [T. Davies] about this because it was tough back then to be able to cast, not just queer actors and queer roles, but anyone, in general. It was so much harder back then. I didn’t have that experience, at all. Also, finding queer actors to play these queer roles — it was a long process, but we found everyone we were looking for in a normal amount of time because there is an incredible pool of queer talent out there who are hungry to work. Honestly, I wish I could cast them all because there are so many more that we weren’t able to cast that I’m already writing roles for them for Season 2. The exciting thing about the show is that it gives us the opportunity to have so many more new characters.

How clear were your ideas for what you wanted for each of these characters? Did the roles evolve and change, as you found the person that you wanted for each role?

DUNN: Yeah, totally. Absolutely. Definitely. There were a few roles that really changed because we found someone where we knew we had struck gold and we had to lean into that. All the actors brought the characters to life in different ways. Jesse James Keitel brought such an edge to Ruthie. We always knew Ruthie’s trajectory, but Jesse brought that severity and love and warmth and messiness. She is a chaos queen. Fin [Argus] is actually my next-door neighbor in L.A. and they brought this performance element to Mingus because they’re a musician. Their drag performances have this extra layer of elevation and I had to lean into that. I’m finding new ways to do that now, moving forward. It was a very fun casting experience.

You can create an ensemble on paper, you can create friendship dynamics, and you can create romantic interests, but you don’t know how any of that will play out until you see actors in their roles and you see what they bring to the characters. What were the things that you noticed, as you started to see everything take shape? Was there anything you found yourself wanting to focus on more and play up, once you saw how it was all working in action?

DUNN: Getting them all in a room together for the first time, I actually think it was the Halloween before we started shooting and it was the first night that we went out. I started to see the chemistry between the cast and how they were connecting and what a family they were. That’s really remained. The cast is really one of the most exciting things about this show. They are a delight. They are so hilarious and fun and have totally different energies. I can’t say we rewrote storylines for them, except for Juliette [Lewis]. I started rewriting her, as soon as I met her. The HIV storyline, her relationship to people living with HIV, and her knowledge of that, really sculpted the way I approached that character because, after I met her, I was like, “Juliette is the mom every queer person should have.” Her knowledge of queerness and the landscape right now heavily influenced the trajectory of that relationship. I’m really excited to explore that further.

It seems like you’ve clearly thought beyond the first season of this show. The UK series had less than a dozen episodes, but the previous U.S. series had five seasons. How far ahead have you thought about Queer as Folk and the story you’re telling? Have you thought about how long you want to keep telling this story?

DUNN: I sleep and breathe this show. I’m a one-step at a time kind of girl, but we’ve made certain bold decisions about the end of the season that are heavily going to impact where this story can go. We have a lot of options. There are a lot of ideas right now that we’re talking about.

Were you ever worried about how far you could push the boundaries with something like this? You never really know quite what the TV landscape is going to be, so did you ever worry about that?

DUNN: Totally. When we first started working at Peacock, it was a new entity and we were just as unsure as most people were about how frank we could be around sexuality. What was sex going to look like in Queer as Folk, on this new network? Luckily, we’ve been supported, every step of the way, and I’m really proud of our sex scenes and our intimacy scenes, and to be able to tell these stories with these characters. We’re pretty unapologetic and authentic about it, at least to our experiences. We’re all very grateful to have such understanding and accepting partners and champions within Peacock and UCP.

Queer as Folk is available to stream at Peacock.