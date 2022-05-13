The highly anticipated reimagining of the beloved series Queer as Folk is bringing in the big guns. As if they needed to give viewers more of a reason to tune into the series’ run on Peacock, which begins on June 9, the announcement of guest stars Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis is sure to further bring in viewers by the droves. If you haven’t heard, the new Stephen Dunn-created series will follow in the footsteps of the Russell T. Davies classic of the late 1990s, which was then followed by an American version in the early 2000s, because we steal all the good content from the Brits. Dunn’s retelling will be set in New Orleans and will follow a diverse group of pals who are dealing with a tragic event that has rocked each one of them to their cores. Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell all star in the new-age version.

As for Cattrall, she’ll play a high class southern belle with a trailer park past named Brenda. With a martini always in hand, Brenda’s motto would be “here for a good time, not a long time.” Lewis will step into the role of cool-mom, Judy. Raising her child on her own, Judy wants to be the chillest mom on the block, no matter what the cost.

Along with the announcement of the legendary actress’ additions to the new Queer as Folk, a string of photos were released, revealing the basis of who Brenda and Judy are. Although she wants to be her kiddo’s pal, Judy steps into mom mode as one photo displays the single parent tucking some hair behind her child’s ear during what looks to be a heartfelt talk. In another photo, Judy’s ready for a party as she’s decked out in a dark pink party hat with a blouse to match.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: ‘Queer as Folk’ Remake Series Reveals Release Date, First Images of New Characters

Cattrall’s Brenda takes the stage in one of the first-look images. With a microphone in hand, we’re praying that she’s doing an encore at a karaoke night, or that production is tapping into the scatting talents the actress is known for in real life. Whatever the case, this scene is bound to be a winner. At the end of the day, whether she’s had one or five martinis, Brenda looks to be a wonderful mother to her teenage son as she caringly cradles his head on her shoulder in the final image.

With a wave of fresh talent, mixed with queer icons such as Cattrall and Lewis, the revamping of Queer as Folk is already taking the form of a celebrated series. Check out the photos for yourself and tune into Peacock on June 9 when the first episode drops.

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Peacock 2022 Trailer Includes ‘Bel-Air’, ‘Joe vs. Carole’, ‘Queer as Folk,' and Other New Shows

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (602 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe