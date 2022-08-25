Peacock’s recent Queer as Folk reboot is the third rendition of the ground-breaking LGBTQ+ centered franchise. The original Queer as Folk, created by Russel T Davies, debuted in the UK in 1999 and ran for two seasons. As one of the first serial dramas centered on gay characters, the show is a landmark for queer televisual representation. Even more significantly, the original series is confrontational, provocative, and unapologetic, refusing to depict a version of queerness that would make non-queer audiences comfortable. An American adaptation quickly followed on Showtime, running for five seasons from 2000-2005. Though Showtime’s adaptation features a far greater number of characters and storylines — there are eight times the number of episodes as the British series — the primary characters and plots are based on Davies’ series. Most of the characters have different names; Stuart Alan Jones (Aidan Gillen) becomes Brian Kinney (Gale Harold), Vince Taylor (Craig Kelly) becomes Michael Novotny (Hal Sparks), etc., but they retain the same characteristics and motivations as the characters that inspired them.

Pretty quickly into the first season of Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot it becomes clear that the new series is not interested in adapting the characters from the two series on which it was based. The only character that actually finds its way into the newest adaptation is Babylon, the nightclub each version’s characters frequent. There are some traceable narrative elements of its predecessors, such as a character burning another’s homophobic parents’ car, one coping by smoking meth, and one character serving as a sperm donor, but even these events are set up and executed in entirely new ways. Without recreating its predecessors’ characters, then, how can the new series actually call itself Queer as Folk? The initial impulse might be to dismiss the series’ title as yet another attempt to cash in on recognizable IP. Doing so, though, would overlook how Peacock’s Queer as Folk demonstrates other avenues for adaptation. Rather than refashioning classic characters, the newest Queer as Folk prioritizes adapting its predecessors’ legacies.

The most recognizable element of Peacock’s Queer as Folk is likely its wealth of queer representation. Both original series’ casts of characters are made up almost entirely of gays. In the late '90s and early aughts, the sheer number of gay characters depicted broke new ground for televisual representation. Both shows, though, primarily depict white, gay cis gender men as the center of the queer experience. Peacock’s adaptation also charts new territory in terms of representation, but it does so with many more characters of color and a far more diverse spectrum of gender and sexual identities. The protagonists on the show include Brodie (Devin Way), a Black gay man; Noah (Johnny Sibilly), a Latinx gay man; Ruthie (Jesse James Keitel), a white trans woman; Shar (CG), a Black non-binary person; Mingus (Fin Argus), a non-binary teen; and Julian (Ryan O’Connell), a white gay man. This list alone, which does not even include the sprawling cast of supporting characters, clearly demonstrates the newest Queer as Folk understands better than the previous iterations that the “queer” of the series’ title refers to more than just white gay men.

One component of the Queer as Folk legacy is offering new visions of the queer characters depicted. From classical Hollywood’s stereotypes and queer-coded villains to contemporary Hollywood’s gay sidekicks and, well, queer-coded villains, mainstream film and television have a history of producing reductive images of queer people. These images offer a limited scope of what being gay or lesbian or trans looks like, and impactfully shape cultural understandings of queerness. Queer as Folk drastically expands these reductive images, sometimes in seemingly small ways. For example, Mingus is an aspiring drag queen and performs in drag during the series’ opening and closing episodes. Rarely throughout screen images do audiences find non-binary characters performing drag. For many (likely due to the popularity of RuPaul’s Drag Race), drag is almost exclusively understood as a performance art form for gay men. Through Mingus, the show counters limited views on what each letter of the LGBTQ+ alphabet looks like.

The expanded scope of the series’ representation also allows Peacock’s Queer as Folk to adapt the originals’ interests in crafting characters with complexity. Taking a page from the tradition of New Queer Cinema, the OG QaFs eschew “positive” representation in favor of authentic, flawed three-dimensional characters. Queer as Folk’s characters are not sanitized role models that appeal to non-queer audiences. The show’s protagonists are often frustratingly flawed. Brodie spends nearly the entirety of the show making self-centered decisions and refusing to acknowledge responsibility for his actions. Ruthie spends the majority of the season lying to her partner, Shar, and Shar later cheats on Ruthie with Brodie’s mother. None of the characters come out of the season looking like angels. But the narrative gives space for each character to develop, so the audience understands these decisions and actions are motivated by internal conflict and each character’s own backstory.

By focusing on complex queer characters, Peacock’s Queer as Folk is also able to adapt the most significant component of its predecessors’ legacies: queer community-building. Though both originals have wildly different numbers of episodes, each is thematically motivated by the exploration of queer community. 2022’s QaF continues this interest and does so in new ways. Whereas Babylon serves as a setting for community in the originals, the New Orleans-set Babylon is more symbolic. In the season’s first episode, “Babylon,” the nightclub is attacked by a hate-motivated gunman. The shooting leaves the club in shambles, as well as the various characters who survived the attack. Over the course of the season, as the characters learn to rebuild themselves, they also begin to rebuild their club culture, culminating in the reopening of Babylon at the season’s end. The rebuilding of Babylon thus reflects the rebuilding of a community amongst the LGBTQ+ population.

In addition to its more macro visions of community, Queer as Folk also creates space for specific communities under the queer umbrella. The season’s standout supporting character, Bussy (Armand Fields), a Black drag queen, acts as a leader and caregiver for aspiring drag performers. Their mentorship demonstrates the significance of drag not simply as a performance art, but also as a tool for community-building. Marvin (Eric Graise), another scene-stealer, organizes a sex party for differently-abled queer folx. Marvin’s diegetic activism for greater inclusion in the queer nightlife scene speaks to the series’ interest in broadening visions of who makes up the queer community.

2022’s QaF demonstrates series reboots can don’t need to recreate characters in order to capture the essence of its predecessors. By adapting the original Queer as Folks’ legacies of expansive queer representation, creating authentically complex characters, and thematized queer community-building, Peacock’s reimagining feels exactly like Queer as Folk, even without a Stuart or Brian in sight.