This new take on the UK series will reportedly be set in New Orleans.

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for Queer as Folk: a reimagining of the 1999 British series that spotlighted the LGBTQ+ community in and outside Manchester.

Like its predecessor created by Russel T. Davies (It's a Sin, Years and Years), the reboot will follow a group of friends in the aftermath of a shared tragedy. Stephen Dunn, best known for his award-winning debut feature Closet Monster, serves as the show's creator, writer, and producer.

Dunn shared what it was like to watch the original series when its mere existence was so "provocative" that he feared viewing it with others. Dunn hopes that this time around, the show brings a generation of LGBTQ+ folks together — to experience the spirit of the original through a contemporary lens. Dunn said:

"It is a surreal honour to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret...But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn't have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max..."

Image via Channel 4

RELATED: 'It's a Sin' Creator Russell T. Davies Thought He Didn't Go Far Enough With His Heartbreaking AIDS Drama — He Was Wrong

The series will reportedly feature three gay men (reminiscent of the original trio) living in New Orleans, according to Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP. In the original, there’s a rich and quite sexually active ad executive, a young gay man who is new to the gay scene and lacking in confidence, and the boy-next-door type who's in love with his best friend, a wealthy ad executive. If the reimagining mirrors the British series, boyfriends will come and go, friends will pop up to stir a little trouble, and family members will sometimes surprise and sometimes disappoint their loved ones. Yet, through it all, queer culture — in all its grief and glory — will receive a heartfelt and occasionally humorous exposé.

Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared, "Queer as Folk was more than just a show, it was a ground-breaking and necessary voice for so many people. Stephen's new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture." Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell join Dunn as executive producers.

There is no news yet as to when we can expect Queer as Folk to hit Peacock, or who will be starring in this new take.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Starts Filming as Melissa Fumero Shares Set Photo Season 8 won't premiere until the 2021-22 TV season.

Read Next