On the heels of the brand-new trailer released today, Peacock unveiled a poster for the upcoming series Queer as Folk, as well as some new images from Season 1. Scheduled to premiere in early June, the remake series follows a group of diverse friends who band together after a shocking tragedy changes the lives of New Orleans LGBTQIA+ inhabitants.

The poster is all about the main cast, and it bears the faces of Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy), Fin Argus (The Gifted), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), CG (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Hacks), and Ryan O’Connell (Special) in an image that can be perceived in two ways: The first one is a kaleidoscopic mosaic that suggests the diversity of the cast. Or, if you want to get more literal, it can be a broken mirror against a pink backdrop that references the shooting at the Babylon gay club, which will shake up the lives of all characters and, as the trailer suggests, will be one of the season’s main arcs.

Both interpretations of the image are underscored by the tagline, which reads "shatter expectations." Aside from being a message, the line can be a reference to the series itself: As surprising as it may sound, the original Queer as Folk series' (British and American) lacked diversity, something that will be corrected by the new version. Reboot series creator Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster) is bringing Black, trans, nonbinary, and queer characters front and center, and as series writer Jaclyn Moore (Dear White People) revealed, they won’t be “saintly heroes bravely surviving a bigoted society or two-dimensional queer-coded villains that feel airdropped in from some previous era”. The idea is to make them flawed and, obviously, human.

Image via Peacock

The new images showcase more of what we can expect to see in Season 1, including gorgeous drag queen looks that would certainly be featured in RuPaul's Drag Race, what seems to be a very awkward dinner party, folks having a good time at Babylon (and in bed), and a car set on fire. Is some sort of revolt coming? We certainly hope so!

Original series Queer as Folk shaped an entire generation of gay kids in the late 90s and early aughts. Both series showcased a world in which being gay was hardly a problem, and they stimulated viewers to find and form their community in order to feel safe and welcome. We’ve certainly made some progress since then, but now the series is making a much-needed course correction to make other voices, or the "BTQIA+", be heard. Original series creator Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who) comes back as executive producer.

Confirmed guest stars of Season 1 include Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Nyle DiMarco (This Close), Armand Fields (Work in Progress), Chris Renfro (Reno 911!), Eric Graise (Locke & Key), Olli Haaskivi (The Sinner), and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus).

Peacock premieres Queer as Folk on June 9.

Check out the poster and images below:

