It’s time to say gay again as the highly anticipated series Queer as Folk makes its way back to TV. Adapted from the original British series (that later got a popular American version), the new show hails from Peacock and is slated to premiere in early June. The story follows a group of diverse LGBTQIA+ friends that live in vibrant New Orleans. In order to start building up the hype, the streamer released some first-look images and a teaser that states loud and clear that the Babylon doors are opening again.

The images showcase the main element that the previous Queer as Folk versions lacked: diversity. As groundbreaking as both 1999 series were, they still had a long way to go when it came to representation in the main cast. In an official statement, original series creator Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who) commented on how our perception has changed across the years and the task at hand with the new Queer as Folk, including Black, transgender, and non-binary characters in the main cast:

“I’m very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago! As a community, we’ve radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds - with new enemies and new allies - and there was so much to be said. Stephen [Dunn] pitched a brand new version of 'Queer as Folk' with so much imagination, insight, and crucially, joy, that I simply couldn’t resist. I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry - everything a queer show should be.”

Davies is referring to Stephen Dunn who creates, executive produces, writes, and directs the 2022 version. Dunn also spoke about the opportunity to bring this new Queer as Folk to life, what he hopes to achieve, and how the original series has had an impact on 90s kids and teens:

“Like most queer ’90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original ‘Queer as Folk’. Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen. The show offered a new paradigm - one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy. I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new 'Queer as Folk' is set in New Orleans -- one of the most unique queer communities in North America - and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience. If there’s one person who is able to see 'Queer as Folk' and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done. In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives.”

Queer as Folk stars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy), Fin Argus (The Gifted), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), CG (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Hacks), and Ryan O’Connell (Special). Confirmed guest stars include Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Nyle DiMarco (This Close), Armand Fields (Work in Progress), and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus).

Peacock premieres Queer as Folk on June 9.

You can watch the announcement teaser below:

Check out the first look images from Queer as Folk:

