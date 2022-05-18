We finally know what's going to happen at Babylon... And it's not good.

Trigger Warning: This article contains a discussion of a fictional mass shooting as is suggested in the trailer below. With the premiere of the remake series Queer as Folk barely three weeks away, it’s about damn time we got a trailer for this highly anticipated LGBTQIA+ show. So Peacock released it today, and it finally revealed what sort of tragedy will shake up the community in New Orleans. The series will follow a group of diverse friends who live, laugh, love, and learn from existing in a society that struggles to invite them in.

The Queer as Folk trailer reveals that the tragedy will be the season’s main arc, and it’s a big one: A shooter enters the gay club Babylon on a busy night, and it’s pretty clear what happens next. On the (not so much) brighter side, this tragedy is what brings our new favorite characters together, and it seems like they’ll have equal amounts of fun and hard times to go through.

Other than the shooting, the trailer showcases some mandatory elements in any LGBTQIA+ story that we can expect to see: drag queen shows, cool moms, lots of dancing, smooching, and sexing, but also complex conversations about identity, finding your own path, and how to achieve the loudest and proudest version of yourself. Holler if you can’t wait to check it out.

As you might know, Queer as Folk is based on the British and American shows from the late 90s that shaped an entire generation of gay kids. Original series creator Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who) comes back as executive producer, while Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster) steps in as writer and director.

Jaclyn Moore (Dear White People), another screenwriter in the series, opened up about how the show will handle queer and trans representation – something that the previous two series severely lacked:

“I believe deeply in the power of storytelling to make people feel seen, but all too often I feel as though queer and trans representation in art is limited to extremes. We are either shown as saintly heroes bravely surviving a bigoted society or two-dimensional queer-coded villains that feel airdropped in from some previous era. With ‘Queer as Folk’, we aimed to depict queer characters who live in the messy middle. People who are complicated. Who are funny and caring and flawed and sometimes selfish, but still worthy of love. Still worthy of narrative. As a trans woman, I’m excited to take steps to move past telling stories that seem to just be arguing for our basic humanity. My hope is that ‘Queer as Folk’ is one such step.”

The series stars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy), Fin Argus (The Gifted), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), CG (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Hacks), and Ryan O’Connell (Special). Confirmed guest stars include Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Nyle DiMarco (This Close), Armand Fields (Work in Progress), and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus).

Peacock premieres Queer as Folk on June 9.

You can watch the trailer below.

