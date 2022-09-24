After just one season, Peacock’s Queer as Folk has been cancelled. The end of the reboot comes only a few weeks after Peacock cancelled another popular series, Rutherford Falls, and has been met with disappointment from executive producer, Stephen Dunn.

Taking to Instagram, the creator of the Queer as Folk 2022 reboot revealed the show would not be returning for a second season. “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family,’” Dunn’s statement posted to Instagram began, before revealing the news. “But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.” The social media post was accompanied by an image of some of the cast and crew, in which Dunn went on to say those involved in the show were “heartbroken [they] won’t get to make more episodes.”

Despite the disappointment, Dunn also expressed his gratitude for the fans of the show. “We wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda,” Dunn wrote, giving further thanks for the opportunity the show presented in representing the LGBTQ+ community. “We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”

Image via Peacock

The reboot of Queer as Folk was released on Peacock on June 9, after having first received a straight-to-series order from the streamer in April. Created and produced by Dunn, the New Orleans-set series followed a group of friends dealing with the aftermath of a shooting at a queer nightclub. These friends find support in each other following the tragedy.

The remake included Fin Argus (playing Mingus), CG (Shar), Jesse James Keitel (Ruthie O’Neil), Ryan O’Connell (Julian Beaumont), Johnny Sibilly (Noah Hernandez), Devin Way (Brodie Beaumont), Kim Cattrall (Brenda Beaumont), Eric Graise (Marvin), Chris Renfro (Daddius Miller), Juliette Lewis (Judy), and Armand Fields (Bussey). Alongside Dunn, Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Nicola Shindler, Richard Halliwell, and the original creator of the series, Russell T. Davies, helped produce the reboot. The original British series first aired in 1999 and ran for ten episodes until 2000, with the first American adaptation picked up by Showtime for five seasons airing between 2000 and 2005.

Season 1 of the Queer as Folk reboot is currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer below: