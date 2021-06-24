It’s no secret that Hollywood has long used the practice of queer-coding to signify which characters in a story are a villain. This phenomenon relates to having characters exhibit behaviors stereotypically associated with queer people to immediately signify to a viewer that a character is “bad.” Male examples of this trend tend to be flamboyant, view women through a possessive non-sexual lens, and be weak physically. Think Peter Lorre’s Joel Cairo in The Maltese Falcon.

While cis-women being queer-coded to signify villains is less common, it does happen in pop culture. Similar to their male counterparts, queer-coded women villains eschew traditional forms of femininity. They can also be defined by developing extreme attachments to other ladies, such as Judith Anderson’s Mrs. Danvers in Rebecca. Another example of using queer-coding to establish villains is the trend of using transgender characters as “disturbed” killers, such as Michael Caine’s character in Brian de Palma’s Dressed to Kill.

Through this approach, these films codify queerness as being synonymous with evil, in the process upholding the status quo that inherently sees queer people as inferior aberrations. Everything from Laura to Ace Ventura: Pet Detective has utilized it, a reflection of how omnipresent this coding has become. This practice has become so well-known that Hollywood has had to engage in inevitable confrontations with it when remaking classic movies or updating old genres.

After all, it isn’t just a well-known brand name you’re reviving when you're reaching into Hollywood's past. You’re also tackling how to translate queer-coded baddies into modern cinema. Unfortunately, the solution to this issue has been to embrace queer erasure rather than providing respect and nuance to queer characters and viewers alike.

Image via Disney

The most apparent example of this approach to “solving” queer coded villains is the handling of Scar in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. The character of Scar in the original cartoon (voiced by Jeremy Irons) was a preening pastiche of queer men, with sly remarks and extravagant hand (paw?) gestures at his disposal. It was a caricature, but thanks to a whole generation of queer individuals growing up with The Lion King, Scar has also taken on a complicated reputation.

He's indeed an example of queerness being inherently equal to evil in mainstream cinema, but he’s also the only reflection of queer attitudes many LGBTQIA+ people had growing up. Nascent queers could see themselves in a major production for the first time and be reminded that their hand gestures or extravagant behaviors weren’t an aberration. Sometimes, something constructed to be harmful can also be positively influential. Art is complicated like that.

There are sundry ways to tackle this character if one were to tackle doing a new version of The Lion King. Unfortunately, Jon Favreau’s update went the most boring route. Gone were the vibrant dark colors of Scar’s fur or any sort of buoyant personality. Poor Chiwetel Ejiofor was stuck playing a flatly realized version of Scar who couldn’t even muster up a pronounced personality when he belted out a slam poetry version of the tune "Be Prepared."

Image via Disney

Worse, the film makes his attraction to Nala and him getting jilted out of hooking up with Mufasa’s wife, Sarabi, newly created crucial plot points. It’s not enough that the new Lion King removed pieces of Scar’s behavior coded as queer. They also define him as so straight that he’s seconds away from looking at the camera and proclaiming himself a Kid Rock fan. Forget about throwing kink out of Pride, let’s all work to get this kind of aggressively, retroactively, in-your-face heterosexuality out of cinema.

More pressingly, though, this lazy approach to Scar was accompanied in the script of the 2019 Lion King by no attempts to inject new forms of queerness into the story. Nobody was walking into this production expecting the level of queer representation found in Moonlight. However, responding to problematic queer-related elements of the original Lion King didn’t inspire anyone behind this new version to even consider incorporating queer characters into the story, or even just hiring more than one openly queer performer (Billy Eichner) for the cast.

This is emblematic of Hollywood’s default approach to handling queer-coded baddies of the past. While these characters are largely removed from modern movies, there isn’t any effort to also inject positive or nuanced depictions of queerness in these stories. The removal of toxic elements isn’t enough; it has to be the first in a long series of steps to address cinema’s problems with reflecting queer experiences.

Starting and stopping with the removal of queer-coded antagonists merely means that heterosexual audiences now no longer get any reminders of the existence of the LGBTQIA+ community. As for queer viewers, they’re once again reminded that mainstream entertainment would rather erase them rather than recognize pop culture shortcomings of the past and present. Alas, this type of harmful approach is not just limited to mechanical remakes of Disney cartoons. It’s widespread across modern pop culture.

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s especially apparent in the world of neo-noirs. Classic noir films tended to make particularly heavy use of gay-coded villains as a way of contrasting protagonists who were designed to be the physical manifestation of classical masculinity. Much like Scar, this resulted in characters who did convey harmful stereotypes but who also were fun to watch and provided a rare reflection (however warped) of queerness in mainstream cinema.

Modern-day homages to the genre carry over the lighting and narration present in those movies, and a few, such as Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Mute, still carry over the practice of codifying antagonist figures through stereotypically queer behavior. By and large, though, the days of Peter Lorre’s flamboyant Maltese Falcon adversary have come and gone. Alec Baldwin’s nefarious politician in Motherless Brooklyn, for example, has no traces of queerness, and the same can be said for antagonistic figures in other neo-noirs like Wind River or American Animals.

Exceptions do exist to this rule, of course, thanks to acclaimed films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang or Bound. But more often than not, the general removal of queer-coded baddies in this domain has not been accompanied by a substantial increase in nuanced queer representation. By just refusing to talk about queerness altogether, neo-noirs miss out on fascinating opportunities not just for queer characters but to grapple with the complicated legacy of the genre itself.

Classic noirs are among the finest films ever made, yet they did hold characters who embodied certain harmful ideas about queer people. Art is complicated, and neo-noirs that grapple with and respond to the genre’s history could create compelling art. Plus, the inherently bleak vision of the world pictured in the works of artists like Raymond Chandler could serve as a great lens to explore the day-to-day experiences of queer people; the way modern politics normalize the othering of trans people is just as dark as anything portrayed in something like The Big Heat. Tragically, all the possibilities for taking neo-noirs into new directions are avoided by sidestepping even referencing queerness altogether. There are no queer-coded villains in this genre but that goes hand-in-hand with how there are also now no queer people whatsoever.

Image via Gramercy Pictures

While these two genres aren’t the only ones where mainstream Hollywood prefers queer erasure to challenging queer-coding norms, they are the most apparent examples of taking the easy way out. Queer audiences have long since come to have appropriately complicated relationships with this kind of genre fare. When you don’t have a lot of entertainment that reflects your specific experiences, you learn to accept that it can get complicated and messy.

By contrast, studios and artists behind these modern updates are showing no such nuance when confronting gay-coded villains. The coding has vanished, but there’s still no room for any other form of queerness to emerge in these projects. As a result, the solutions don’t come off as atonements for past transgressions. Instead, they smack of being the newest manifestation of Hollywood ignoring the humanity and storytelling possibilities of queer voices. If Hollywood, with its eternal love of remakes, wants to continue updating classic movies with harmful approaches to queer themes, it’ll also have to learn to embrace depicting, rather than just erasing, queerness.

