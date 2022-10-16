Some of the best and funniest queer films ever.

Bros is historic, as the first queer romantic comedy produced by a major studio to hit theatres. While the movie did not do nearly as well as many had expected in terms of profits, the film received wonderful reviews and very favorable audience approval.

Billy Eichner was phenomenal in the film, and also served as the writer. Lately, the market for queer films, especially, comedies, has been fairly scarce. For fans of Bros and comedy films, there are quite a number of queer comedy films that are worth the watch.

'Fire Island' (2022)

Fire Island is a queer adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. In Fire Island, written by Joel Kim-Booster, a group of gay friends goes on vacation to Fire Island (a gay travel destination). However, things become increasingly complicated by both classicism in the gay community and, of course, romance.

The movie’s ensemble cast features actors like Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Conrad Ricamora. Fire Island is both touching and utterly hilarious. It is easily one of the funniest gay films in history.

'The Half of It' (2020)

The Half of It is a coming-of-age dramedy film. The movie follows teenager Ellie Chu who decides to write a love letter for a popular jock when, in reality, she is falling for the same girl. This film is also loosely based on the play Cyrano de Bergerac with the plotline of writing love letters on behalf of another when they both love the same person.

The movie is quite good, and it should receive more attention since there is not nearly enough lesbian and AAPI content in the entertainment industry.

'The Thing About Harry' (2020)

The Thing About Harry is a romantic comedy television film that premiered on Freeform and Hulu. The movie follows a young gay man named Sam who reunites with his high school bully, Harry, as adults.

The two become unlikely friends and, not surprisingly, fall in love after Harry comes out to Sam as pansexual. This movie is also hilarious and deserves more attention. Who doesn’t love a feel-good rom-com?

'Alex Strangelove' (2018)

Alex Strangelove is a romantic comedy film that was produced by Netflix that takes place in high school settings. The film follows Alex Truelove, a high school senior who takes academics quite seriously. He has practically anything any high school straight boy could want: a bright future, good grades, and a wonderful girlfriend named Claire.

However, there is one thing he hasn’t done yet—lost his virginity. When he meets Elliot, an openly gay teenager at school, he realizes feelings within him that he hasn’t noticed before. Strange!

'Single All the Way' (2021)

Single All the Way is the newest LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Christmas film to be released on Netflix. The film follows a gay man named Peter who convinces his best friend Nick to pretend to be his boyfriend when he goes home—the all-too-familiar fake dating trope.

However, his mother had already set him up on a blind date. As Peter realizes what is true love and what is not amongst the complications and reunited companionships of Christmastime, he must make a decision.

'Booksmart' (2019)

Booksmart is a coming-of-age comedy film that was Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut. The movie stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. The film follows two high-achieving high school seniors (Feldstein and Dever) who set out to break all of the rules and party on their final night of high school after realizing that they never had a leg up on their peers for working and never partying.

They must make up for years of lost time and give one night their all. Friendships are tested, love is found, and chaos is everywhere.

'The Birdcage' (1996)

Perhaps one of the most classic LGBTQ+ films to date, The Birdcage is a comedy film starring Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane,a nd Dianne Wiest. The movie is an English remake of the 1978 Franco-Italian film (and subsequent Broadway musical) La Cage aux Folles.

The movie is about a gay cabaret owner and his drag queen partner as they agree to pretend to be straight so their son can introduce them to his fiancée’s ultra-conservative parents.

'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is another coming-of-age comedy-drama film starring Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, and Kyra Sedgwick. The film follows Nadine, a teenage girl who is already struggling enough in high school.

Things get harder for her, however, when her best friend starts dating her older brother. The movie is an excellent watch and has received a multitude of positive reviews.

'Plan B' (2021)

Plan B is a new comedy film titled after the emergency contraceptive pill since the pill plays a large role in the plot of the film. Plan B follows two high-school-aged friends as they take an overnight road trip to find Plan B in order to prevent an accidental pregnancy within South Dakota, a very conservative state with anti-choice constraints.

The movie is hilarious, hands-down, and any amount of lesbian representation should be given a bigger platform.

'Crush' (2022)

Crush is a coming-of-age romantic comedy starring Rowan Blanchard that was released in 2022. Blanchard plays Paige Evans, an aspiring artist who joins that track team in order to get closer to her crush.

However, she discovers that she has inadvertently been getting closer to another teammate. The movie was released on Hulu and received wonderful reviews and was praised for its well-rounded queer characters.

