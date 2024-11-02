One of the year's most viral films, Challengers became an unquestionable hit with audiences as the tennis-driven romantic drama buried deep into the minds of millions and remains one of many people's favorites from 2024. Although the movie's trio of central performances was more than worth the cascades of praise it received, much of the credit must land at the feet of director Luca Guadagnino, whose visionary mind helped turn a simple tale of love and deceit into something unforgettable.

Mere months following Challengers' arrival, Guadagnino's next 2024 project is set to serve itself as another ace for cinephiles, with Queer ready to make its theatrical debut. Starring Daniel Craig and featuring a story of lust in 1950s Mexico City, Queer looks like one of the more unmissable additions to the upcoming theatrical lineup. So, with that in mind, here's a look at everything you need to know about Queer.

Image via A24

Yes! Officially, following its initial debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Queer will make its bow in US theaters on Wednesday, November 27.

Where Can You Watch 'Queer'?

Image via Fremantle

Queer will initially be just available in theaters, with sadly only a selection of US locations showing the film. To see whether your local outlet is screening Guadagnino's next adventure, follow the link below.

Following its theatrical release, it's fair to expect a streaming debut at some point in the future for Queer, with the A24 project likely to head to Max alongside many others in the production company's catalog.

Is There a Trailer for 'Queer'?

Yes! Released on October 29, the trailer for Queer is available to watch above. Featuring a haunting rendition of Nirvana's "All Apologies", this trailer truly sets the tone for Queer, finding the brooding tension of this offbeat romance whilst showcasing the story's first beats. Featuring full glimpses of each of the central performances, it is, of course, Craig's that stands out, with many already citing this as one of the actor's best. When more promotional material for Queer is released, make sure to stay tuned to Collider to stay up to date.

What Is 'Queer' About?

Image via A24

Based on William S. Burroughs' 1985 novel of the same name, Queer follows the ever-brilliant Craig as William Lee, a man who flees a drug bust and ends up in New Mexico where he is quickly transported into a world of music, drugs, and meaningless sexual encounters, that is until Lee meets Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey). An official synopsis of the film reads:

"Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. He is driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker."

Guadagnino's films are known fondly for their exploration of sexuality and the fringes of such a topic, with the likes of Call Me By Your Name and, more recently, Challengers, using sex to drive their narrative in a way that is honest and explorative instead of exploitative. This is no different in Queer, with this perhaps the director's most introspective film yet, especially considering the source material had a profound impact on him when he was much younger. Following its debut at the Venice Film Festival and subsequent screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Queer received plenty of praise from many critics, with one, Collider's Ross Bonaime, saying:

"Queer is an audacious adaptation and yet another remarkable film in Guadagnino's increasingly impressive filmography, as well as a showcase for a captivating performance by Craig. Queer might not be everyone's vibe, especially when it gets wild in the final third, but there's something in the way that Guadagnino brings all these elements together and crafts his own story out of Burroughs' novel that continues his growth as an essential filmmaker of today."

Who Stars in 'Queer'?

Close

Queer plays host to several eye-catching names, with Guadagnino's growing reputation helping him recruit top Hollywood talent into his films. Of course, the film would be nothing without its lead, Craig, who, fresh off finishing his stint as the iconic 007 steers his career into its next era with this performance. Alongside Craig in the Queer cast are the likes of the aforementioned Starkey of Outer Banks fame as Eugene Allerton, the Academy Award-nominated Lesley Manville (The Crown) as Dr. Cotter, Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore) as Joe, David Lowery (A Ghost Story) as Jim, Henrique Zaga (13 Reasons Why) as Winston, Colin Bates (The Blacklist) as Tom, Drew Droege (The Circle) as John, and singer-songwriter Omar Apollo in his on-screen debut. In the previously mentioned review of Queer for Collider, Bonaime says of the cast:

"Queer also comes together so beautifully because of these two leads at the center of this tale, and the excellent collection of supporting characters that flesh out Guadagnino’s world. Craig once again continues to make bold and exciting choices as an actor, and Lee might be his most unexpected yet. Craig plays Lee as an outgoing figure with a deep sadness within, seeking love, but also attempting to not show his agony. It’s a daring role that not only pushes Craig in ways we’ve never seen before, but also showcases his immense talents. While Leslie is outgoing, Starkey’s Eugene is a hard nut to crack, never quite revealing his feelings, which often makes Lee uncertain of what to do. Despite Eugene’s cold presentation, we also see the frustrations he feels, not just towards Lee, but in his own ability to reveal who he is to the larger public potentially. This dynamic fuels Queer at its best, and creates a fantastic love story that doesn’t go in unexpected directions."

Who Made 'Queer'?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Of course, this movie is very much the work of its auteur, Guadagnino, although the exciting director did reunite with several talented crewmates to bring Queer to life. This includes screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, all of whom worked on Challengers with Guadagnino. Queer is executive produced by the likes of James Grauerholz, Kuritzkes, Peter Spears, Christian Vesper, Elena Recchia, and Emanuela Matranga.