A24 has announced the digital release of one of the best films of 2024, and it came at just the right time. Per Digital Spy, Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino and based on William S. Burroughs' 1985 novella of the same name, launched on digital platforms today, Tuesday, January 14. The film can now be purchased on Prime Video, iTunes, and other digital retailers, allowing U.S. fans to watch it comfortably at home.

Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, Queer tells an enchanting story centered on Willam Lee (Craig), a solitary American expat in Mexico City who spends his days drinking, writing, and searching for something. He finds what he’s looking for in the young former soldier, Eugene Allerton (Starkey), with whom he becomes infatuated. Journeying together into the Ecuadorian jungle, Lee sees, for the first time, the possibility of an intimate and infinite love.

On September 3, 2024, Queer premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival and later had a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on November 27, with A24 distributing. This was followed by nationwide releases in both the U.S. and the U.K. on December 13. In addition to Craig and Starkey, the period drama stars Jason Schwartzman, Henry Zaga, Omar Apollo, and Lesley Manville. The screenplay was by Justin Kuritzkes, while Guadagnino and Lorenzo Mieli served as producers.

Is ‘Queer’ Worth Watching?

Following its release, Queer, still one of the top films of 2024, garnered positive attention, with fans and critics showering it with praise. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 78% critics rating, with the consensus on the website stating, "A phantasmagorical distillation of William S. Burroughs' preoccupations that's by turns meandering and vital, Queer marks one of Daniel Craig's most sterling performances yet.” Similarly, Collider describes the masterpiece as “an audacious adaptation and yet another remarkable film in Guadagnino's increasingly impressive filmography” and at the same time praises the stars that brought it to life:

“Queer also comes together so beautifully because of these two leads at the center of this tale, and the excellent collection of supporting characters that flesh out Guadagnino’s world.”

The 2024 romance is available to rent on Prime Video at $19.99 and buy at $24.99.

7 10 Queer Set in 1940s Mexico City, it follows an American expat named Lee (played by Daniel Craig) who becomes infatuated with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (played by Drew Starkey). The film explores themes of longing, isolation, and obsession. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Runtime 135 Minutes Writers William S. Burroughs , Justin Kuritzkes

