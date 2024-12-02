Director Luca Guadagnino’s second film of the year, Queer, debuted in limited release this weekend and earned the second-best per-theater average of any movie currently playing in the country. Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, Queer is based on the novel by William S. Burroughs, and follows an outcast American expat who becomes infatuated with a young man in 1950s Mexico City. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and is being distributed domestically by A24.

Queer earned around $190,000 this weekend from seven screens, which represents a per-theater average of $27,000. This is the second-biggest PTA on record this weekend, behind only the weekend’s number one film, Moana 2, which delivered a PTA of $32,000. This also means that Queer delivered a better PTA than the record-breaking hit Wicked ($20,000), which is now 10 days into its theatrical run. Across the extended Thanksgiving period, Queer earned just under $300,000. While this is a solid-enough result for the drama, it falls short of similarly high-profile titles such as Anora ($90,000 PTA) and Asteroid City ($142,000 PTA).

Queer opened to mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics’ consensus reading, “A phantasmagorical distillation of William S. Burroughs' preoccupations that's by turns meandering and vital, Queer marks one of Daniel Craig's most sterling performances yet.” In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as “an audacious adaptation and yet another remarkable film in Guadagnino's increasingly impressive filmography.”

Daniel Craig Is Using Some of that 007 Clout to Experiment

Close

Queer is Guadagnino’s second release of the year, following the psychological drama Challengers, which earned over $90 million worldwide against a reported budget of $50 million. Queer cost a similar amount, but appears far less accessible as that crowd-pleaser. However, Craig’s presence might attract casual moviegoers, despite the film’s unconventional themes. Craig has cultivated a new franchise for himself following his tenure as James Bond. He stars as the detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out movies, which will receive a third installment — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — some time next year. Queer will have a limited expansion this weekend, and will go moderately wide the week after that. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.