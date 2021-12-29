Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye is coming back for Season 6 on December 31st. To recap, the conceit is that five gay men, all with individual specialties, seek to help out someone (lovingly referred to as a hero) get a new start on their life. The cast includes Antoni Porowski (the food guy), Tan France (the fashion guy), Karamo Brown (the lifestyle/culture guy), Bobby Berk (the interior design guy), and Jonathan Van Ness (the grooming guy) who spend a week with a new hero to assist in making over their lives. This season will be set in Austin, Texas, with previous seasons taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Georgia and specials in Australia and Japan. The show has won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Show. It is a reboot of the hit show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from Bravo which ran from 2003 - 2007.

Before Season 6 begins, here’s a look back at some of the hero stories that left a lump in our throats.

Season 1 Episode 1 - "You Can’t Fix Ugly"

Tom is a divorcee in his late 50’s who is convinced he is just plain ugly. His self-confidence is at an all-time low. Tom is a big old teddy bear who wants to spruce himself up before he heads to a car show at the end of the week. He’ll be presenting his new self to his friends and his ex, Abby, for whom he still carries a torch. The Fab Five enters his life and gives him some new fashion pointers and tries to convince him that he is just as beautiful outside as he is inside. His big reveal is a huge hit at the car show as all his friends are impressed at the new Tom. But no one is as stunned as Abby who happily agrees to rekindle their romance.

Season 1 Episode 4 - "To Gay or Not Too Gay"

AJ is a sweet, shy, gay man who wants to come out to his beloved stepmother after failing to come out to his father before he died. With the help of the Fab Five, he is able to work through some issues, find some confidence, and a whole new style. At the end of the week, he throws a party and invites his stepmother. His coming out scene will make the hardest of hearts soften as a lesson in acceptance and unconditional love.

Season 2 Episode 1 - "God Bless Gay"

In Gay, Georgia, (seriously!), the boys meet Mama Tammye, a devoutly religious woman, and her gay son, Myles. Myles came out years ago and Tammye had trouble accepting it due to her religious beliefs. While the boys work on Tammye and her community center, Karamo works with Myles to show him how to find joy in being who he is. Tammye proudly presents her son at her church and even with the skeptics in the back row, Myles feels at home for the first time in a while. Tammye is clearly remorseful about how she handled his coming out initially and thanks the Fab Five for helping herself and Myles start again.

Season 2 Episode 4 - "The Handyman Can"

Local Burning Man fan Jason is everyone’s favorite handyman. He is preparing to move to Reno but wants to throw a huge farewell bash for all his friends in Georgia who have become his family. With the help of the guys, Jason is able to see what is possible in his home, his life, and his community which immediately has him rethinking his move. After all, his family, friends, and a possible love interest are right before his eyes.

Season 2 Episode 5 - "Sky’s the Limit"

In this episode, we meet our hero, Skyler, a trans man who is recovering from his recent top surgery. After being forced out of his house at the age of 17, Skyler has formed a new family. At the end of the week, he wants to throw a coming-out celebration to thank his new family for their support. When Tan fits him in a proper suit and Jonathan trims his beard, Skyler is a whole new man. And for the first time, Skyler feels comfortable in who he is and who he has surrounded himself with.

Season 3 Episode 3 - "Jones Bar-B-Q"

In Kansas City, Deborah and Mary run one of the most popular BBQ joints in town. The Fab Five arrives to help them upgrade their stand with more seating and updated equipment to better serve their community. With no time for self-care, the ladies revel in some fresh clothes and makeovers to give them a long-overdue day off. Antoni and Karamo also help them find a way to mass-produce their BBQ sauce for online sales. (P.S. It’s delicious.)

Season 4 Episode 2 - "Disabled but Not Really"

For the past six years, Wes Hamilton has been in a wheelchair after being shot at a party. A single dad, Wes has lost time for self-care and has found himself getting swallowed up by the intense pressure of running his charity, Disabled, But Not Really. When the boys arrive, they give him a full professional makeover to help him spruce up his image. But the biggest moment arrives when Karamo has Wes meet up with Maurice, the man who shot him. It is a turning point for the series and for both Wes and Maurice to put the past behind them.

Season 4 Episode 5 - "On Golden Kenny"

Sweet Kenny is a retiree who is adored by his sisters and nieces. Kenny has found himself in a real rut since his parents passed away and his dog died. The boys come in and breathe some new life into his home, his wardrobe and find him a new rescue dog to fill the hole in his heart. Kenny really leans into his new life and opens up his home for the first time to his sisters, their kids, and professes to make it the new spot for family hangouts going forward.

Season 5 Episode 2 - "Groomer Has It"

In Philadelphia, Rahanna has a thriving pet grooming business, but her brand is in need of some serious help. She has a long list of loyal clientele but is severely lacking in resources to make her Stylish Pooch business thrive. The Fab Five set her up with a casual, but professional makeover and some new merch to go along with her brand new mobile grooming van. Throw in a dog pageant and this episode will make your heart soar.

All seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix.

