Long before modern audiences saw queer representation on TV, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, and Jai Rodriguez "zhoozhed" their way to everyone's television screens back in 2003 when Queer Eye for the Straight Guy debuted on the Bravo network. What began as a reality show where five professional gay men assisted various heterosexual males in revamping their lifestyle—from their wardrobe choices and grooming to designing their pads and helping them gain a different outlook in life—Queer Eye eventually became an instant success and received significant accolades from major award-giving bodies. Now, to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary and its contribution to pop culture, Bravo will rebroadcast an all-day marathon of the original show's 10-year reunion, with fan-favorite episodes airing later on.

A show that "pushed boundaries for diversity and representation in reality television," the said network will celebrate the show's legacy with an all-day marathon that will allow audiences to revisit the cultural phenomenon that is Queer Eye. Airing from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 13, the Emmy award-winning reality television show will return, complete with fan-favorite episodes that inspired Netflix's 2018 iteration. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007, was abbreviated to simply Queer Eye on its third season in 2006 to (in the show's jargon) "make-better" the lives of other individuals regardless of gender. In 2005, moreover, the reality show spawned a woman-centered spinoff called Queer Eye for the Straight Girl, which is a counterpart to the original's all-male ensemble, with a specific straight male prospect up for a makeover. However, the spinoff failed to live up to the legacy of the original and concluded after one season.

The Original Fab Five

The reality show revolves around five gay experts known as the "Fab Five." With a specific goal of helping a straight man badly in need of a makeover, Kyan Douglas, the show's "Grooming Guru," is responsible for all things grooming needs, including hair and personal hygiene. Further, "Fashion Savant" Carson Kressley is in charge of choosing the right clothing and personal styling for their heterosexual clients, while "Design Doctor" Thom Filicia oversees the home organization with particular expertise in interior design. On the other hand, Jai Rodriguez serves as the Fab Five's "Culture Vulture" and provides helpful lifestyle advice. Lastly, Ted Allen, the "Food and Wine Connoisseur," handles alcohol, food, and beverages, as well as food presentation and preparation.

The New Fab Five

Similar to its predecessor, the Netflix reality series also received favorable reviews thanks to its positive representation of the LGBT community and for including other clients other than straight males. Antoni Porowski is the Food and Wine expert, while Bobby Berk serves as the interior designer. In addition, Jonathan Van Ness is the show's grooming expert, with Karamo Brown serving as the culture and lifestyle expert, while Tan France manages the fashion side by helping clients choose clothing that best suits them.

All seven seasons of Netflix's Queer Eye are now available to stream on the streaming platform.