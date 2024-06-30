The Big Picture Jonathan van Ness addresses accusations of anger on Queer Eye set.

Van Ness blames critics and denies accusations, claiming they're "overwhelmingly untrue."

The controversy affected van Ness's hair care company and their career.

Jonathan van Ness has finally adressed the rage-sized elephant in the room. A scathing piece on the Fab Five from Queer Eye left fans stunned to learn that their favorites were not the perfect beings of happiness we saw on our television screens. In the piece, van Ness had to deal with a lot of people calling them out for their anger while on the set of the Netflix series.

It all came to a head when Bobby Berk left the show (and was arguably the one doing the most work for the people they were helping). Finally talking about the piece, van Ness is taking no accountability for what was said about them.

In the profile, multiple sources commented on van Ness and their anger, but they spoke about the situation on the Table Manners podcast hosted by Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie Ware. There, van Ness opened up about the piece and blamed everyone looking for reasons to criticize them.

“I think a lot of people were like looking for a reason to hate me or like looking for a reason to be like, ‘See, I always knew that they were a fake c-nt and this is the proof,’” van Ness claimed on the podcast. They also claimed the accusations are "overwhelmingly untrue."

They also went on to say that the article, which came out fairly close to when Berk announced he was leaving the show, was a rough time for them because they had a hard time with their own hair company because of it. “That article came at like an incredibly vulnerable time, like for my hair care company, for like my whole career. It just was really rough,” van Ness said.

None of that addressed the accusations from sources in production who talked at the time.

The 'Queer Eye' Star Has Yet To Take Accountability

Close

In the piece, the source claimed that van Ness' energy and anger created a level of fear around them. “[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry,” the source said. They also claimed that the only good thing they could say about van Ness was that they were nice to the subjects of the episode.

While this is a case of the sources vs. what van Ness said, their response doesn't bode confidence that these rumors are false given that they just talked about how it hurt their business or that they were just targeting them. It is all just upsetting given how much this show means to fans.

Queer Eye Release Date February 7, 2018 Cast Antoni Porowski , Jonathan Van Ness , Karamo Brown , Tan France , Bobby Berk Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 4

You can watch the Fab Five help those in need on Netflix's Queer Eye in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix