The Big Picture Karamo Brown, known for his role on Queer Eye, has an impressive television career, being the first openly gay Black man on reality TV.

Brown became a father at 26, taking full custody of his son and later adopting his son's half-brother, which motivated him to change his life for the better.

In addition to his reality TV appearances, Brown has also hosted shows.

New fans may recognize Karamo Brown as Queer Eye's very own culture guru, but the television personality has been on the reality scene for quite some time. Born Karamo Karega Brown, the 42-year-old star had impressive television credits under his belt prior to his involvement as a lifestyle specialist in the award-winning queer-centered show. Besides appearing on TV in the early 2000s, Brown was also named the first openly gay Black man to ever be on a reality show. But apart from his many titles — author, host, activist, and licensed social worker and psychotherapist — the celebrity of Cuban and Jamaican descent is also a father-of-two.

Dabbling in both work and parenthood, the first time Brown met his son reads somewhat like something out of a reality show. Brown found out he's a father at the age of 26, at the age when he's starting to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Parents.com, the reality star said he felt plenty of things, but he mostly felt lost about finding them out.

"I came out at 16 years old as a proud, gay man. My last girlfriend in high school—when I was 15—became pregnant with my child but did not tell me," said Brown. "We were both kids and don't blame her for the decision she made because the choice was not hers, it was the adults around us."

Brown then made the decision to assume full custody of his son, Jason. He also adopted Chris, Jason's half-brother, a few years later. He ultimately made the decision to get his life together and leave behind his destructive lifestyle the moment he learned he was a father. And the rest, as they say, is history. While Brown was already a well-known personality even before his stint on an MTV show, his career took a significant leap when a sudden responsibility pushed him to better himself.

Making History on 'The Real World: Philadelphia'

Brown is regarded as one of the original reality stars, having debuted in the early years of reality television. He began his career in 2004 as a Season 15 cast member of MTV's hit show, The Real World, which is set in Philadelphia. Not only was he the first openly gay African-American man, but his season also featured the show's first two openly gay men, with William Hernandez also included in the cast. Shortly after the show concluded, Brown learned about Jason.

Transition to 'Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno II'

After his appearance on The Real World, he joined the cast of Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno II, which is a spin-off of MTV's popular game show, The Challenge. His time on the show, however, was cut short when he got eliminated on the sixth episode. Years later, Brown served as a panelist and correspondent for four episodes of Bethenny. He also had a few hosting gigs, including Dr. Drew on Call, HuffPost Live, and Access Hollywood Live.

Getting a Second Chance on 'The Next :15'

In 2016, Brown joined the cast of TV One's The Next: 15, which follows six former reality stars on their quest to reinvent themselves. Besides Brown, the cast members include Tiffany Pollard (Flavor of Love, Celebrity Big Brother), Benzino (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta), Claudia Jordan (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Laura Govan (Basketball Wives LA), and Jennifer Williams (Basketball Wives). The show is intended to extend the careers of its contestants, who are considered famous for 15 minutes.

Trying to Find Love on 'Are You the One: Second Chances'

Serving as the spin-off to MTV's Are You the One, Are You the One: Second Chances brought back its contestants from the past seasons of the original series, so they can get another shot at finding their perfect match. Brown hosted the show and guided the contestants in their journey to survive some of the show's wildest challenges.

"I’ve been hosting for about three years now. I was a social worker and a psychotherapist before, but I really wanted to go after my dreams. They were looking for hosts and I knew I had to get in there. Since I was one the Real World, I knew what those kids were going to go through. Even though it’s been 10 years, I still know what they’re dealing with," the reality star told TV Insider in 2017.

Solidifying His Status on 'Queer Eye'

After hosting the 10-episode dating game series, 2018 was the time the world came to know him as the "culture expert." The wildly popular reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy follows five professionals in their fields, known as the Fab 5, who are each assigned a task to help the "heroes" improve their lifestyle. The Fab 5 consists of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France. The queer-friendly reality show has recently landed the most nominations for reality TV at the 2023 Emmys, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, and Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program.

Showing Off His Skills on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28

Over a year after debuting as Queer Eye's culture expert, Brown tried his knack at ballroom dancing during Dancing with the Stars' 28th season alongside professional dancer Jenna Johnson. The pair were eliminated in Episode 8, finishing fourth. The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten ended up winning the season.

His Own Show

Following Queer Eye's success, which is now in its seventh season, Brown created an eponymous and syndicated daytime talk show, titled Karamo, which premiered on September 19, 2022. Distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, Brown offers helpful advice to each of his guests while delving into a variety of subjects, such as parenting, sobriety, relationships, family, and more. Due to the show's favorable reception, Karamo was recently renewed for Season 2. In an interview with Variety, Brown shared that hosting his own talk show has always been his ultimate goal.