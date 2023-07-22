After its recent 20th anniversary and the show being nominated for several Emmys, Netflix’s Queer Eye has everyone’s heads turned this month. Back in 2022, Queer Eye won an award in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category. But this year they are again up for not just one but six Emmy nominations! All the technical categories aside, we also have the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk — competing against each other for the Outstanding Host For A Reality Program category. And to that, we say, well deserved!

Queer Eye would not be the same without its amazing hosts making sure that everyone around them, including the viewers, feel loved and empowered in their individuality. Back in May, the show showered us with reminders of self-love with its newly aired Season 7. With so much spotlight on the show has left many wondering, in helping their heroes find love in their lives, what does the Fab Five's love life look like? Who are their partners? As of July 2023 all the cast members, if not married, are in serious relationships. Let’s find out who they are with.

RELATED: Bravo Celebrates 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's' 20th Anniversary With Special Marathon

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

The charming chef of Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, met his sizzling match back in 2019. To talk a bit about his partner, Kevin Harrington, who is a New York-based creative strategy director. Kevin has worked on campaigns for brands like Reese’s and Adidas. He has also taken up some entertainment strategy projects for shows such as Love Island USA.

They have both kept their relationship private for 3 years and only went public in 2022 when Antoni celebrated their 3 years anniversary with a post on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption "Here's to three years of asking our friends to take way too many pics like these." After the announcement, Antoni decided to give a few interviews to talk about his romance with Kevin. He told People Magazine that their relationship escalated during the pandemic when both of them decided to spend the lockdown together. He said, "It escalated quickly. But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

During the lockdown, they ended up adopting their cute little dog, Neon, who brought them closer than ever before. In between the lockdown with his partner and pet parenthood, Antoni found something that was really meaningful and precious in his life. Consequently, the two announced their engagement in 2022! The couple can be seen enjoying life together at concerts, celebrity parties, and personal travel adventures. They make sure to share some of their precious moments with us through their Instagram.

Bobby Berk and Dewey Do

Lost all faith in love after hearing Ariana Grande’s and Taylor Swift’s breakup news? Well Bobby Berk and his husband, Dewey Do, are here to restore that faith. The couple has been happily married for 8 years and have been together for nearly 20 years! The two started dating in 2004. In an interview with CBS News Bobby said, "We met online, it might even have still been dial-up." They got married in 2012 as soon as it was legal to get married. Since then, they moved their home to LA, adopted a dog together, and have been thinking about kids. Bobby told People Magazine that they will have kids probably after things have calmed down with Queer Eye. He said, "My husband's always like, 'I don’t want to be a single parent. You're always gone.’”

We don’t know much about Dewey as he is not the one for the spotlight and likes to keep things private. But we do know that professionally he is a maxillofacial surgeon. Back in 2019, Bobby celebrated their 15-year anniversary on Instagram with a wholesome caption that said, "15 years of love, support and fun with my favorite person."

Tan France and Rob France

Just like Bobby, Tan France’s blooming love life makes long-term relationships look effortless. Tan and Rob France met through a dating site in 2007 and quickly became serious about their relationship. The reason the two hit it off was because of similar cultural and religious backgrounds. Rob grew up in Wyoming as a Mormon and Tan has his roots with his British-Pakistani-Muslim family. In an interview with the New York Post, Tan said, “It made it easier to date somebody who had similarities to me. I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t smoke. We practice some of our religions’ practices. We don’t practice them all. We practice what works for us.”

Romantically, the couple tied the knot not just once but twice, one time in London and again in New York after same-sex marriage was legalized in the US. During an episode of Queer Eye, we discover through Tan how the two find romance in simplicity. He said, “You know there wasn’t an actual proposal. It was a case of, ‘We're going to get married one day, right?' We just had agreed it was going to happen one day, and then we arranged the date." They have been together for over 15 years! They make sure to share some of their adventures with us on their social media. Together they have experienced travel adventures, pet parenthood, and now real parenthood. They will be welcoming their second child this year! We love to see a healthy blossoming family.

Jonathan Van Ness and Mark Peacock

Jonathan has had a soulmate situation going on for him in his love life. Jonathan met his partner, Mark Peacock, in 2019 during his comedy tour in London. Mark was working as a model and in a creative event production agency. The sparks were instant for the two. One date led to the second, and soon they were already walking down the aisle. They were so in love that they couldn’t even wait for COVID to be over. They held a socially distanced wedding where their parents joined in through Zoom. Jonathan shared the news on Twitter: “Surprise! We got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer…” and on Instagram: "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with." Since then the two have adopted 4 cats, a dog named Pablo, and have been spending quality time enjoying food gardening. Isn’t that a real happily ever after?

Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel

Karamo Brown is a man of wisdom and interpersonal relationship expert of Queer Eye. The pandemic was rough on us all, and it was definitely that way for Karamo too. In the summer of 2020, Karamo went through a split with his then fiancé Ian Jordan. The two decided that a romantic relationship was just not in the books for them, and they are now just good friends.

However, this did not stop the hopeless romantic from pursuing love with like-minded people. He found his match with the photographer and art director, Carlos Medel. The two technically came together through a campaign for Kylie Cosmetics. Karamo was looking at Carlos’s work for the campaign on his Instagram and accidentally ended up liking a post. Carlos took the opportunity to slide into his DMs. That’s heart-fluttering modern romance for us right here! In April, Karamo told Page Six that after being together for 2 years he is ready to tie the knot. Are those wedding bells we hear!