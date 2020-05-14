‘Queer Eye’ Gets Season 5 Release Date and Fabulous First Images, Hunny!

Did you know that human beings have a tremendous capacity for kindness, change, and positive growth? I know these all may seem like foreign concepts these days, but it’s true. And any time I need a reminder of that, I pop on a Netflix episode of Queer Eye, watch that incredible Fab Five work their magic on another human being, cry my damn eyes out, and feel a ton better. Lucky for all of us, then, that Queer Eye season 5 is coming to Netflix on June 5 — and we’ve got some delightful first images below.

If you’ve not watched the show before, first of all, welcome! Second of all, the show features five gay men on a mission to change people’s lives across the world. We’ve got Antoni Porowski on food and wine, Bobby Berk on interior design, Jonathan Van Ness on grooming, Karamo Brown on culture, and Tan France on fashion (my favorite!). It’s a much more inclusive take on Bravo’s 2000s series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, adding necessarily vital areas of constructive work to that landmark show’s foundation. They’re not just focusing on the surface — they get to the core of people’s issues and work on them with gentle, accepting acuity. They’re heading to Philadelphia for this season, and I’m gonna follow them every step of the way.

Queer Eye 5 comes to Netflix June 5 — the perfect time to get every single possible tear-collecting tool you can ready. Check out the first images and delightful poster below. For more stuff to plow through on Netflix, here’s our favorite TV shows to binge.