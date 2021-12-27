Everything’s bigger in Texas, and the life changing group from Queer Eye are here to prove it with a larger-than-life trailer for the series’ upcoming sixth season. Moving on from locations like Georgia, Kansas City, and Philadelphia, the Fab Five are heading to the Lonestar state to once again bring cheer to those in need. Coming to us just days before its premiere on December 31, the trailer gives us a look at some of the positive vibes the group will be riding into town with.

Positivity won’t be the only thing the Fab Five are bringing with them to Texas. The trailer opens with the gang cruising in their SUV, decked out in ten-gallon hats, ready to wrangle whatever challenges stand in their way. It looks like this season will bring us a honky tonk-owning dance instructor, a rancher that needs a better self care routine, a body builder hoping to feel more at home in their own body, a prom event in need of some serious direction and planning, and a slew of other stories of people doing their best to chug along while they grieve the loss of loved ones and seemingly unfulfilled dreams. We also see that several of this season’s nominees are grappling with the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic and struggling to make ends meet.

Queer Eye continues to be led by five experienced professionals who each bring their own expertise to the table. The lineup consists of Jonathan Van Ness, who introduces self care and cleanliness habits to the nominees, typically accompanied by a full hair makeover; Antoni Porowski, who uses his extensive background in and knowledge of food and wine to put forth new delicious, but easy culinary ideas; Karamo Brown, who uses his knowledge of culture and the arts to shed light on possible new interests for contestants; Tan France, whose impeccable style comes in handy as he jazzes up the closets of the nominees; and Bobby Berk, who uses his eye for design and otherworldly construction skills to completely transform living spaces from kitchens to community centers.

RELATED: Get Your Tissues Ready, 'Queer Eye' Sets Release Date With New TrailerPrevious seasons and specials have brought some unforgettable stories to the forefront, including that of clashing cultures, grieving widowers, and LGBTQ youth, all of whom have been nominated to receive the gang’s assistance in one area or another. Judging by today’s trailer release, Season 6 will be just as touching, heart wrenching, and uplifting as those that came before it.

Season six of Queer Eye premieres exclusively on Netflix on December 31. Check out the all-new trailer below:

