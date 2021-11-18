Yeehaw! The Fab Five of Queer Eye are back for the sixth season and this time the gang's heading to Austin, Texas for the occasion. Netflix has announced via a teaser trailer that everyone’s favorite queer team is back to transform the lives of a few lucky Americans on December 31. The teaser shows us the guys palling around in cowboy attire and reintroduces them to viewers. Backed with a remix on the show's theme song, we see Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness dancing in on their return to Netflix.

The sixth installment of the reboot comes to us after five very successful and heartwarming seasons of watching the men of Queer Eye change the lives of those seeking their help from Atlanta to Kansas City to Philadelphia and now, Austin. Netflix picked up the new series over ten years after the original groundbreaking show titled, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, was taken off the air in order to bring the style, flair, and knowledge of a fresh cast back into the world. The show connects the men with participants of all genders that often have different values from the Fab Five and explores the power of human connection no matter how different each person might be.

The series stars Berk, who renovates homes and rooms making the candidate’s surroundings more comfortable and fresh; Porowski, who offers cooking lessons and wine knowledge to jazz up the participant's food and beverage selections; Van Ness, who makes sure the individual is engaging in proper self-care and grooming habits; France, an expert in all things fashion, France helps update the contestant’s wardrobe and makes sure they look their absolute best; and Brown, who was on The Real World: Philadelphia in 2004, to take the individual by the hand and introduce them to a world of culture they may have otherwise missed out on.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The New 'Queer Eye' Is a Major Improvement on the Groundbreaking Original

The show has found much success with audiences and critics alike combining the group’s specific knowledge and personalities with their help in changing the lives of deserving everyday people. So far, we’ve seen sons come out to mothers, selfless acts of giving via safe havens for the queer community and updates made to spiritual centers, and even marriage proposals all made possible by the Queer Eye gang as they move from city to city touching lives. With the sixth season on the way, we can’t wait to see who the guys help next on their journey of changing the world one life at a time.

Check out the teaser below and get excited for Queer Eye, coming back to Netflix on December 31.

Will Smith's Best Dramatic Roles, Ranked With Smith's newest performance in 'King Richard' hitting screens, what are the actor's best dramatic roles?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email