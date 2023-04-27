The Fab Five are back for another teary-eyed and heartfelt season, this time helping seven people across New Orleans. The Emmy Award-winning show Queer Eye returns to Netflix with Season 7 starting May 12.

The two-minute trailer shows the bright personalities of the Fab Five roaming around New Orleans changing the lives of everyone they meet. The trailer truly captivates the emotional ride of every episode, starting with screaming at the sight of a dirty restroom to each host having an emotional one-on-one conversation with the individual to a life-changing reveal. This season will include something the Fab Five have not yet done: make over a frat house.

The Fab Five are Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk , Karamo, and Tan France, and they each specialize in helping people with a different aspect of self-care from how you look and feel to how you treat yourself and the space you surround yourself in. Not only do the Fab Five give extraordinary make-overs but forever transform the lives of many, most of who are finally able to freely express themselves for the first time. The show gets quite emotional as the group allows individuals to change their own perspectives of themselves regaining their confidence and self-love. Given only one week to help their guest, the Fab Five tackle all sorts of projects. Each member focuses on a task that will best help the individual in the long run.

Image via Netflix

Berk's focus is interior design. Whether it's renovating a home, fixing up a restaurant, or a gym, Berk gifts the individual something they've been looking forward to in a long time. Porowski takes on the cooking skills and diet of the individual, often reconnecting the guest to their culture and family through simple and delicious recipes. France does what France does best as the fashion designer boosts the individual's confidence through clothing teaching them how to perfectly highlight their style and body. Van Ness not only gives haircuts but also educates everyone on the importance of self-care and how to incorporate it into every lifestyle. Karamo engages in deep conversations with the guests, oftentimes getting emotional breakthroughs in their lives, facing their insecurities, and more.

When Does Queer Eye Season 7 Arrive?

Queer Eye is based on the 2003 original series. Netflix's reboot first aired in 2018 earning several award nominations along the way. Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero and Kori Kingg. Jennifer Lane serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Bring out the tissues as Queer Eye Season 7 arrives on Netflix on May 12. Until then, enjoy the upcoming season's trailer below: