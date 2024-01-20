The Fab Five are jazzing it up in The Big Easy! Queer Eye is back for another round of life-changing makeovers in Season 8. Co-hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France are gearing up to work their magic and share their expertise with six deserving new heroes, giving them the glow-up they’ve been dreaming of.

This season, the Fab Five have got their work cut out for them. From a former nun to what could be the world’s biggest KISS fan, there’s nothing these five glamorous mentors couldn’t handle. As always, get ready for more laughter and tears as the series continues its mission to spread kindness and celebrate self-love.

Here’s everything we know so far about Queer Eye Season 8.

When Is 'Queer Eye' Season 8 Coming Out?

Get ready for a binge-watch session as all six episodes of Queer Eye Season 8 are set to launch on January 24th, 2024. The season will be available to stream on Netflix, and there are various subscriptions to choose from. The Standard plan with ads starts at $6.99 per month and the basic Standard plan, which offers more enhanced viewing, is $15.49 per month. A premium plan is also available for $22.99 per month.

Is There A Trailer for 'Queer Eye' Season 8?

Netflix dropped the trailer for Queer Eye Season 8 on January 9th, 2024, offering a glimpse into a fresh season of life-changing makeovers. The Fab Five returns to New Orleans, ready to help out a new group of heroes in embracing a new chapter of their lives. As usual, the trailer introduces a diverse cast of individuals from all walks of life, ranging from a KISS superfan to a former nun and even one entire football school for the deaf.

In true Queer Eye fashion, the show goes beyond skin deep. It’s more than just changing someone’s hair or buying an entire new wardrobe. The series is all about personal transformation, encouraging heroes to recognize their value and emphasizing the importance of self-love — a powerful message that The Fab Five has consistently championed. Though the folks at Queer Eye are there to offer guidance, the true spotlight of the show shines on the heroes themselves; their resilience and openness to embrace change take center stage. Better get your tissues ready, because it’s about to be another season of emotional journeys.

Who Are the Cast in 'Queer Eye' Season 8?

Close

The Fab Five consists of Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France.

Jonathan, the grooming guru, has evolved from small hair trims to significant makeovers, reflecting his journey as an expert over the past few years. Jonathan continues to make waves in the beauty industry, all while hosting his series “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness” and launching his sustainable hair-care line, JVN.

Bobby, the design maestro, spent six remarkable years transforming heroes’ living spaces into dream homes within a matter of days. Sadly, Season 8 marks Bobby’s farewell with the Fab Five. But his commitment to empowering others to discover the potential in their homes remains strong. Previously, Bobby released his book “Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind,” a comprehensive guide filled with tips, tricks, and expert advice on all things home and interior design.

Karamo, the lifestyle guru and culture aficionado, keeps helping folks find their purpose while chasing his own dreams. Queer Eye isn’t Karamo’s first time appearing on reality TV. In the early 2000s, Karamo was the first openly gay Black man to be part of a reality show. He began his career in 2004 as a Season 15 cast member of MTV’s hit show, The Real World.

Antoni, the self-taught food and wine expert, has been busy in the kitchen. But when he’s not whipping up delicious meals, he can be found hosting the baking competition series Easy-Bake Battle and teaming up with Jonathan on their pet food brand, Yummers. He’s also published cookbooks, including “Antoni in the Kitchen” and “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner”.

Tan, the style guru and fashion trendsetter, has been busy as a family man since the births of their children, Ismail and Isaac (whom they had via surrogacy). In addition to Queer Eye, Tan can also be seen in Netflix’s Next in Fashion, co-hosting and judging alongside supermodel Gigi Hadid.

What Is 'Queer Eye' About?

Close

Netflix’s Queer Eye is a reality television series that originally premiered in 2018. The show is a reboot of the 2003 series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The format features a team of five professionals, known as the Fab Five, who specialize in different areas of lifestyle and personal improvement.

In each episode, the Fab Five visit and work with an individual, often referred to as a “hero,” to provide a complete lifestyle makeover. The heroes come from diverse backgrounds and may face various challenges in their lives, specifically in the aspects of grooming, fashion, home design, culture, and personal development. Ultimately, these makeovers are meant to unlock the heroes’ self-confidence, personal growth, and acceptance.

Both the original 2003 series and the 2018 Netflix reboot have been praised for their representation and uplifting portrayal of LGBTQIA+ and POC communities, particularly within the realm of lifestyle media — a branch of entertainment that can sometimes be sensationalized. Since its Netflix debut in 2018, the Queer Eye franchise has expanded to include German and Brazilian adaptations. Most recently, Queer Eye landed the most nominations for Reality TV at the 2023 Emmys.

Who Is Making 'Queer Eye'?

The creative mind behind Queer Eye is credited to David Collins, who also served as the creator of the original 2003 Queer Eye series. Unlike the original series, which was shot in the New York area, the reboot took a different spin by going all over the country. The show filmed its first two seasons in Atlanta and nearby Georgia towns, followed by Kansas City, Missouri for its third and fourth seasons. The fifth season was filmed in Philadelphia, the sixth in Austin, Texas, and the seventh in New Orleans, Louisiana.

