Bobby Berk is gone. The original Fab Five is no more. So, can Queer Eye survive? The short answer is yes, absolutely. The premise of the show is about helping individuals in need. Queer Eye just so happens to have a quintet so enigmatic that they became superstars. With Bobby Berk's departure as the resident design expert, Queer Eye welcomed a new expert into the mix. And he fits like a glove.

The chemistry that the original cast had was special, but Jeremiah Brent introduced a brand-new energy that reinvigorated the series. Yes, one single human has revamped the series for what might be the best season in the franchise's history. Sure, some off-camera tension and real-life drama may have aided in explaining why a redesign may have been warranted, but the excitement and joy that Jeremiah Brent infused right from the jump is a reminder of how special this show is.

This Isn't Jeremiah Brent's First Time in the Spotlight

Image via Netflix

Bobby Berk's departure from Queer Eye caused a flurry of questions. Was he fired? Did he leave on his own volition? Last year, Berk told Vanity Fair, "We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things." At the same time, there were rumors circulating about a potential feud between Berk and Tan France. "There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that," he said. "Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings—and siblings are always going to fight," he continued. Despite that spat, the other gurus, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, noted his contributions to the series and how they would miss him. But with Berk gone, nothing was lost. To some, it was an upgrade.

Prior to Queer Eye, Jeremiah Brent was already a known media personality. His first big break was via The Rachel Zoe Project. Though he had established his own unique identity as an interior designer, his image on screen was often tied to his husband, Nate Berkus. The pair starred in the TLC series Nate & Jeremiah by Design and have competed on Rock the Block on HGTV. But now, he's back in the solo spotlight as the resident design expert on Season 9 of Queer Eye.

The Magic of 'Queer Eye' Is Still Present in Season 9

Close

In the span of 10 seasons, Jeremiah Brent has offered a refreshing lens into the well-oiled machine that is Queer Eye. While the other four experts had already experienced the emotional roller coaster that comes with helping their heroes, Jeremiah Brent went through it for the first time before our eyes. It was sweet. It was endearing. He was the viewer who swooped in and became the hero's hero. His genuine reactions and open heart have served as a reminder of how powerful this gig is. These experts are experts in their fields for a reason. They've helped clients in different situations before. Through Brent's perspective, he's allowed us to see that Queer Eye may be a copy-and-paste formula, but the emotions are authentic each and every time.

In the early seasons of Queer Eye, The Fab Five would travel the country for each personal makeover. Now that they're remaining in one singular locale, Queer Eye feels properly contained. With Las Vegas as Season 9's backdrop, the culture is alive and well. It feels right for this universe. With the series hopefully continuing for years to come, secluding each season to a single city should continue.

Queer Eye Season 9 is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix in the U.S.

