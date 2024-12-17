Summary The experts of Queer Eye hit the jackpot in Las Vegas in Season 9, reflecting on the amazing journey with new interior design expert Jeremiah Brent.

Queer Eye went to Las Vegas to help the heroes of the city, and let's just say, The Fab Five hit the jackpot! Through their extraordinary work, these experts helped the lifeblood of Sin City in one of the greatest seasons in the reality franchise. Now, The Fab Five has a chance to reflect on their amazing journey as they welcome new interior design expert Jeremiah Brent to the fold.

From a former America's Got Talent winner to a deserving mother finally getting her moment, Queer Eye Season 9 celebrates the joy of humanity through the eyes of five transcendent LGBTQ+ voices of this generation. Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jeremiah Brent join me to trade compliments, share hip tips, and learn just why we need Queer Eye today. As JVN said, "It's about possibility models."

The Fab Five Each Describe Season 9 in One Word

With the departure of Bobby Berk, Season 9 was still the same well-oiled machine, but with a new cog making it move. The dynamic between The Fab Five continues to thrive, even when they sit together during a press junket. The hilarity they brought when they spoke to me brought an instant smile. I can only imagine how much fun it is to be one of the heroes they get to interact with. The experience must be one of the best one could ever have.

Since The Fab Five hit the jackpot with Season 9, we had to find out how they would describe the season in a single word. Karamo Brown said "impactful," Tan France went with "life-changing," Jeremiah Brent used "love," Antoni Porowski used "reawakening," and Jonathan Van Ness said "brave." These all made sense to each of their personal journeys with the heroes of the season. Depending on who they were helping, each expert had a different experience. Obviously, being Jeremiah's big debut, he experienced many firsts, including the emotions of the reveals. We, as gay people, are known for being emotional. So, of course, I had to know how many boxes of tissues are used during the filming of a single episode. "They're on a constant rotation," Tan France said. Jeremiah Brent said he uses anything he can find. Meanwhile, since they are The Fab Five, Antoni Porowski had a money-saving pro tip of using the inside of his cardigan. JVN's crying pro tip came courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter and her ability to make her tears not mess up her makeup.

Karamo Brown spilled the tea when he revealed, "Antoni and Jeremiah are criers. They cry. They're in touch with their emotions. JVN is a cryer. Tan and I are little bit harder to break." But there was something about this season that got them. Brown continued," The stories were just so like you felt like I know them. We've been there. We can just relate."

The Heroes Truly Touched the Experts

With ten incredible stories, there was one particular hero that seemed to touch them all the most. Her name was Jen'ya. Mentioned both by Brown and Brent. And then France named Nicole. To which Karamo said Paula. "When you get such a dynamic cast of heroes that you're like, 'Oh my gosh.' Each of their stories is so unique, so different. You're learning so much about different cultures, different families, different ways of living. And it just is a beautiful, well-diverse season."

In a time when we need hope and joy, we ended our conversation with a loaded question: Why do we need Queer Eye now? JVN spoke for the group by saying, "I think, especially with what we've just went through in November, I think that we live in a world that allows us to see the worst in people so easily. Whether it's through social media, whether it's interactions in daily life. I think having a show where we are allowed to see the best in people, even if they're different, even if they're really similar, but just allowing us to have a positive interaction with a stranger, it's about possibility models. And if we don't have possibility models of making bridges and repairing things with each other, then what else do we have? And I think now more than ever, we need the possibility model of repair and coming together. I so hope that that's what people take from the season. That they can take that repair and take that love and let it meld into their own lives where they need it."

Queer Eye Season 9 truly has been a magical season with incredible heroes that have brought hope in a time when we might need it a little more. Since the show began in 2018, one might think that the formulaic mold of the series could get tiresome, but The Fab Five have continued to breathe new life into a show that is bigger than them. Their representation on this platform has opened up doors in a time when visibility is crucial.

Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix.

