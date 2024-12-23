Viva Las Vegas and viva the new guy on Queer Eye. Jeremiah Brent is taking Queer Eye by storm. Stepping in place of beloved designer Bobby Berk, Brent has come onto Queer Eye to make home design dreams come true. The ninth season of Queer Eye takes the Fab Five, now including Brent, to Las Vegas to help good people find their footing again and feel beautiful in their skin and space. Although he has only just joined Queer Eye, he has made a lasting impact with gorgeous and colorful home designs as well as the time and emotion he has invested in every single life the Fab Five changes. Brent is a truly fabulous addition to Queer Eye.

After eight seasons, designer Berk left Queer Eye. Although his designs were never the main feature of the show, they were often the most important. Berk's departure from Queer Eye left an opening that Brent filled flawlessly. Brent was on two television shows that showcased his designs, and his talents were not a concern with his joining Queer Eye. However, despite Brent's skills, there was no telling if Brent would mesh well with the other people from the Fab Five, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, or if Brent would be able to read what the heroes wanted in the same way that Berk was able to. Brent proved to not only fit in with the other four but could consistently pull off beautiful home designs that are exactly what each hero wanted, even if they could not put it into words.

Jeremiah Brent Is an Incredibly Talented and Intuitive Designer

Brent is no stranger to home renovation. Brent has been around the block with HGTV's Rock the Block and even had a show with his husband, Nate Berkus on TLC called Nate and Jeremiah By Design. Joining Queer Eye has allowed him to show off his talents further. Many home renovation shows can present generic and similar designs with a very concrete modern gray appearance. Jeremiah Brent, however, does not just produce the same home repeatedly. Everything Brent designs has color and feeling. In Queer Eye, the hero tells Jeremiah what they want from a space, whether it is a sanctuary or to bring the outdoors inside, and he must work off of these brief descriptions.

Being able to know precisely what someone wants in a home without them having to say the word is a talent that Brent has honed. In the second episode of the current season, the Fab Five helps a woman named Nicole Owens, who gives everything she has to other people and refuses to celebrate herself. Brent listens and gives her a fantastic new home that Owens cannot fathom is hers. When the group makes their way to the bedroom, Owens notices that Brent has put up a canopy over her bed and tells him that she had wanted to ask for a canopy but believed she was already asking for too much. Jeremiah Brent is a great designer who knows what people want in their space.

Jeremiah Brent Tearfully Empathizes With Every Hero on 'Queer Eye'

Image via Netflix

Brent is new to the Queer Eye Fab Five changing lives, so he has intense emotions during every reveal. Brent immediately presents himself as one of the most empathetic people on the show. It is evident that Brent becomes invested in the people they are helping, and it is rare to get through an episode of the ninth season without Brent breaking into tears. In the first episode, while watching retired showgirl Paula Nyland be herself, he asks the others, "Is this what it's like every time?" as he tears up again. Brent shows his emotions more than any of the other cast members, which is beautiful. The fifth episode is notable for Brent, demonstrating his attachment to the heroes.

The Fab Five goes to help Jen'ya Reynolds, a single mother whose husband walked out on her. Reynolds' young daughter nominated her after seeing how much Reynolds sacrificed for her. Brent immediately felt strongly about Reynolds because his mother was a single mother for a time, and during the credits, Brent calls his mother to talk to her. He does not do the home reveal like usual with Reynolds and instead has it be just the two of them for a while, which allows Reynolds to process the overwhelming feelings before bringing the daughter into the picture. As the small family explores, Brent breaks into tears, shaking as Porowski tries to comfort him. The new designer genuinely cares about the people he is helping and does not hide his intense feelings, which adds a beautiful level of emotion to Queer Eye.

Jeremiah Brent Is the Fresh Face 'Queer Eye' Needs

Close

Nine seasons is a long time, and it is clear that the rest of the Fab Five have fallen into a groove with their jobs; however, the introduction of Brent has created a fresh perspective to contrast. The cast of Queer Eye has been at this life-changing gig since 2018, and after nine seasons, they each know what they are doing. France is in charge of fashion and always knows how to pull confidence from every look he gives a hero. Brown provides excellent life advice, whether helping the hero get a job or helping them remember what they loved. Porowski ensures the hero has recipes they enjoy and can make. Van Ness brings new life to the hero through hair and physical appearance. Over and over again, France, Brown, Porowski, and Van Ness go through and transform the lives of their heroes.

Although each hero's life is different, the motions remain the same and Queer Eye could have become repetitive. The four castmates are professionals, but on one screen, it is easy to misjudge this constant professionalism for apathy. Berk was in charge of designing an entirely new house, and when Berk left, Brent took up the position. Brent is completely new and wide-eyed to the job that the Queer Eye Fab Five have. Every home, reveal, and life is so exciting, beautiful, and new for him. Brent is joyful and touched by every hero, which rubs off on the other four as they find a new jolt of energy for their positions in Queer Eye as well. Brent's fresh excitement in every episode is refreshing and contrasts the other four in the Fab Five, who have gotten used to their lives on Queer Eye. Jeremiah Brent is new and excited about changing lives in a way that has not been seen on Queer Eye since the early days of the Fab Five.

Brent has made his way to Las Vegas as the newest addition to the Queer Eye Fab Five and has made a great impression. Brent is a talented designer with a keen eye for color and an ear for what people want in their homes. Not only is he talented, but he throws himself entirely into helping people, which shows how clear his emotions are in each episode, frequently breaking down. Having him join Queer Eye gave the show new life, much like the lives that were changed by the Fab Five. Although Berk left large shoes to fill, Brent has used the space well. Brent is a welcome addition to Queer Eye with his intense emotions, fresh perspective, and design talent.

Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix. Watch on Netflix