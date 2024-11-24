With a ninth season of Queer Eye set to be released before the end of the year, it’s time to ask ourselves if we really need another season of the show. First airing in early 2018, the rebooted Queer Eye was a revelation. It took an old format and made it fresh for a new era, bringing a lot of positivity in a time of global negativity. The show was a huge success, and rightfully made stars out of its “Fab Five” leads. But, things have since changed.

After eight seasons, fan-favorite Bobby Berk has left under questionable circumstances, and there has been an exposé on the toxic workplace culture behind-the-scenes. The format is also getting a bit repetitive, and it feels like there are perhaps a limited number of diverse stories that the show can tell. While Season 9 has yet to prove its worth, it feels like the right time to say goodbye to Queer Eye as we know it.

‘Queer Eye’ Was a Joyful and Much-Needed Celebration of Diversity

In 2003, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy became a Bravo reality TV hit that ran for 100 episodes over five seasons. When the show was rebooted with a new name, new cast, and new heroes, it came along at exactly the right time. In early 2018, the socio-political climate was very heated, and we desperately needed the celebration of diversity that Queer Eye championed. It captured the zeitgeist of the moment, and catapulted its stars, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness, into a level of fame often reserved for rock stars.

The show was full of positive vibes and put forward a loving, inclusive message. Every episode featured a new hero, who was in desperate need of a makeover in some aspects of their lives, and their journeys were usually tear-inducing. This was all enhanced by the likability and perceived friendship of its stars. It was comfort-viewing at its finest, at a time when we needed it most. Many of the episodes are still a go-to watch when the mood is just right.

Bobby Berk’s Departure and Allegations of a Toxic Workplace Have Tainted the Show

Even though some of the episodes have withstood the test of time and are still a joy to watch, too much has tainted the vibe of the series to keep it going. It’s been revealed that while the “Fab Five” would have you believe they are all good friends off-screen, it seems like that couldn’t be further from the truth. The biggest rift, of course, has been revealed through design expert Bobby Berk leaving the show, and the circumstances surrounding his departure.

As it was announced that Queer Eye would be coming back for a ninth season, Bobby Berk also announced he wouldn’t be returning, claiming it was his own decision. Rumors of a rift between Bobby and Tan France were already swirling, when Rolling Stone published their shocking exposé on the toxic tensions that affect the “Fab Five” and Queer Eye workplace culture.

In the article, the rift between Bobby and Tan is addressed, and according to their source, Tan and co-star Antoni Porowsi used “mean girl antics” to oust Bobby and replace him with their friend Jeremiah Brent, who does take Bobby’s place in the latest season.

Beyond the Bobby and Tan drama, the exposé also reveals the alleged rage issues on display by Jonathan Van Ness. Their sources have said about Jonathan, “they’re really centered around having this warmth, love and care for other people. There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be.” On an episode of the Table Manners podcast, Jonathan has denied the allegations made against them, saying they were, "overwhelmingly untrue and done in bad faith."

After Eight Seasons, ‘Queer Eye’ Already Feels Repetitive

Even with a shiny new cast member taking Bobby’s place as the design expert, after eight seasons, the show has already lost a bit of its luster. It’s starting to feel a bit repetitive and stale in some episodes, and that excitement from the first few seasons has faded. Though the majority of the heroes are great, and the audience is rooting for them, it feels like there aren’t that many more new stories that can be told with this format.

Even as the series travels to different cities across various seasons, it’s not enough to recapture the fresh vibe that it had in its early years. The heroes’ stories are blurring into each other, and outside of a few memorable episodes, it’s become more formulaic than groundbreaking, as it once was. It can still be comforting to watch an episode of Queer Eye, but no extra value is gained from watching a new episode versus settling in with an old classic one. With enough of a "best of" selection of episodes to choose from, we may as well remember the good old days when it was a more hopeful and positive show, and reminisce with our favorite heroes of seasons past.

A negativity has seeped into the otherwise hopelessly optimistic Queer Eye, taking off a lot of the sheen it once had. It will be difficult to get past Bobby’s departure and the behind-the-scenes allegations, but if Season 9 can confront the issues head-on and recapture a bit of its original feeling, then perhaps a new season could be good television. But, with the veil having been lifted on the show's dynamics, it’s difficult to see the series going forward with the same hopefulness it once inspired. Even without the workplace revelations, the show is beginning to overstay its welcome, and it’s a shame it didn’t leave on a high along with Bobby.

Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

