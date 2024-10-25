Although there’s still some time left in the spooky season, we’re celebrating the holidays early with the terrific news that Netflix’s smash-hit Emmy-nominated series, Queer Eye, has set a release date for its ninth season. It’s hard to believe that we’re already nine seasons deep with the five guys who stole our hearts back in 2018, but we’ve made it baby! The next batch of episodes is set to arrive in just a little over a month on December 11 with 10 new life-changing stories at the hands of Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jeremiah Brent, and Jonathan Van Ness.

This will be a season of change for more than just the lucky participants but also the Fab Five themselves, as the show’s original interior designer, Bobby Berk, stepped down from his position following the eighth season. So, where is the gang heading this time with their new interior designer? The crew will be living it up in Las Vegas, enjoying the golden rays of the desert while helping out a handful of Sin City’s residents. This season, audiences will meet a struggling showgirl working hard to make her space her own, as well as a hardworking librarian who is ready to shake things up. Along with the terrific news of the premiere date, a fresh image was released, showcasing the Fab Five in all their glamor, glitz, and glory - because how else are they going to take over Vegas?

Anthony Porowski Teases “A Very Interesting Season”

Earlier this year, Collider’s Sheridan Singleton had a chance to talk to Porowski about all things Queer Eye Season 9. At the time of their conversation, Porowski was fully in the trenches of filming in Vegas where he admitted, “It is very dry. I am using a lot of chapsticks. I am hydrated. I am using my electrolytes.” Teasing what was to come from the season and how things were panning out with the team’s latest addition, the chef said,

“It’s a very interesting season -- we have The Vegas Strip, which is just like shiny bright lights, and we’re spending a lot of time there… [Brent’s] a seasoned professional. He’s been on TV longer than all of us combined. Like, he literally used to do a show with Rachel Zoe, and he’s such a sweetheart. He shows up, he’s like the first person on set and the last one to leave, just very passionate about what he does.”

Who’s Behind ‘Queer Eye’ Season 9?

Along with their work in front of the camera, each member of the legendary team also stepped into the roles of executive producers for the ninth season. Joining them in the behind-the-scenes capacity are David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lan, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero and Lyndsey Burr.

