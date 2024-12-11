Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Season 9 of Queer Eye.

For Season 9, Queer Eye heads to Las Vegas to help a plethora of individuals change their lives. In each episode, the Fab Five continues to bring their expertise to life. Whether it's to help a "forever" showgirl, remember to keep dreaming, or an infamous magician, Queer Eye hits the jackpot. Be sure to bring a box of tissues when you start binge-watching.

With a cold opening celebrating everything we love about Las Vegas, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France are back, but this season, there's a new design expert who's Vegas or bust: Jeremiah Brent. While the energy is essentially the same, Queer Eye's introduction of a new expert doesn't disrupt the formula. With just a tad of pizzazz to bring Brent into the bunch, he seamlessly fits into the well-oiled machine. For the most part, when the reboot of Queer Eye began, the Fab Five were stars on the rise. For Brent, he's arriving with an established media career. His ability to slip into the fold is a reminder of how special this show is. Perfect chemistry continues to be the essence of this program.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 Celebrates the Heart of Vegas

This season allows Sin City to shine in the spotlight. Focusing on the individuals who work in the heat of Las Vegas or help the city tick, Queer Eye is helping those heroes who deserve a second chance. It truly is a celebration of Vegas. This season is about the people who make the city what we know it to be. You may enter one of Sin City's many resorts and casinos and neglect how the locale operates, but the Fab Five take the time to shine a light on those individuals behind the scenes to give them a new lease on life.

The landmarks of Las Vegas play a prominent role throughout the 10-episode season. Perhaps it's an unofficial tourism ad, but I'm ready to take another trip to Sin City and explore the places the Fab Five visited! Between the High Roller and one of the many restaurants Porowski brought the heroes to for a cooking lesson, Las Vegas is truly the star of the season. Now, the celebrity cameos may be upset that the city they work and play in gets more focus than them. Regardless, seeing the likes of Dita Von Teese, Penn & Teller, and Chef Bobby Flay give back to help the Fab Five make dreams turn into reality helps to show how this program is all about giving back.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 Brings Out a Hero's Welcome

As previously mentioned, almost every hero represented this season is someone you may see when you visit the city. Some are or have appeared on stage, and some work to make your stay idyllic. Meanwhile, others live in the city and simply want a new lease on life after experiencing hardship. No matter who they are, The Fab Five gives them a hero's welcome. They become the stars of their own stories. To rank the episodes is like comparing apples to oranges, so we will categorize the ten episodes by stage personalities, casino employees, and denizens of Sin City!

The season begins with Paula, a "forever" showgirl. At 63 years old, the Fab Five helps her relive her past and remind her it's still a part of her life. Someone who continues to light up the stage is America's Got Talent champion Piff the Magic Dragon. His story focuses on helping him when he's not in the dragon suit. How do they do it? Through a fashionable makeover and a guest spot on Magic Mike Live! His story ends with an amazing engagement.

When you go to Vegas, it's those card dealers who are part of your experience. For Clyde "Snack Attack" Gaskins, his life as a poker dealer is his identity. He has moved in with a close friend as he recovers from quadruple bypass surgery. The Fab Five helped him realize his importance to the community and establish his podcasting skills. Chris is a transportation manager at Resorts World and is given confidence in and out of work. He is even prompted to ask for a promotion!

Meanwhile, Sara is a housekeeper at The Mirage and a mother of three. Having been sleeping on the floor so her children can sleep in a bed, this hero is finally given her own space to thrive. Sean is given a chance to properly retire from his dream job before sharing his love for performing with the next generation.

Later on, we learn about Nicole, who is someone who gives and gives. She's a notary and delivery pizza driver. She has a wonderful family who nominated her for this chance of a lifetime. Part of Nicole's beautiful story is her love and acceptance of her trans son. They have a heartwarming moment together where they both acknowledge one another's transformation. It's a moment that should and deserves to go viral. For a Queer Eye first, The Fab Five also plan a wedding for Kevin and Alexis! It is small, beautiful, and full of heart. Jen Ya is a single mother who has experienced a rough time following her husband leaving her and becoming homeless. The Fab Five literally give her a lifeline. Billy receives an important award for his work as a librarian, and for helping individuals in the community in the same way, The Fab Five did for him.

The Fab Five Continue to Provide Their Hip Tips

With Bobby Berk gone, the Fab Five have a new expert to pal around with. Had Season 9 been your introductory season to Queer Eye, you may never have guessed Brent was the new blood in the group. The four OGs welcome him into their family, just as they do with every hero. Now, stock in Kleenex may be on the rise because the amount of tissues needed to watch Brent cry episode after episode is truly heartwarming. It was his first time helping others in this way! His humanity reflects how we, as viewers, watch the show. The Fab Five truly want to help every person they interact with. They may call their subjects heroes, but The Fab Five should also pat themselves on the back and own that moniker.

The beauty of Queer Eye is that while it is an ensemble piece, each expert takes their moment to mentor, and when they do, it's done with tender care. Yes, there may be some forced compliments just to help keep the spirit elevated, but overall, they truly believe in the individuals they spend time with. Each episode runs just shy of an hour, which makes you long for more. The Fab Five have a week to work with their heroes, but we want to see each mentor have more time. Surely, if you break down each episode, they likely have equal screen time, but in certain scenarios, it feels as if some experts don't. Especially Brown, who is brilliant. The way his mind works is simply masterful. His ability to open up someone's mind and look at their life through a new lens helps not just those he's physically with, but also those we watch at home. The home makeover reveal is always one of the most exciting moments of any episode. Brent's ability to transform the spaces is like watching his work from HGTV in a new forum. Sure, some of the makeovers are drastic and look like a showroom sample, like for Mr. Billy the Lovable Librarian, but his focus on practicality is the main purpose.

Antoni Porowski continues to bring his master chef skills to the screen. He considers the individual's likes, dislikes, and dietary restrictions and then manages to twist and elevate the dishes into something refreshing and revitalizing. Now, when he offers bison as the meat for Sara and her family's meatloaf, perhaps that's a step too far for the average individual. But we get the point! While there is always some overlap between grooming and fashion, Ness and France unite to create a perfect image for their heroes. France gets his chance to design a garment this season. The pure joy he exudes getting back into the universe that he began in is powerful. He has his own moment to reinvent himself. JVN is a free spirit that always helps heroes feel beautiful. The physical transformations that he provides this season will leave you gobsmacked. For example, Chris. Chris calls himself an old curmudgeon and needs help to come out of his shell. He's in his 40s and single. JVN convinces him to remove his facial hair and amplify his hair, and like magicians in Las Vegas, he's become an entirely new person. With Sean, he spent years as the star of Tournament of Kings at Excaliber. After suffering a knee injury, his journey ended. When The Fab Five arrives, he still has his Merlin appearance, so JVN refreshes him, darkens his hair, and a new Sean is born.

In a time when the world seems to be in a constant state of turmoil, Queer Eye is a reminder that there is hope. The show serves as a reminder that it's OK to be happy, it's OK to live, and it's OK to dream. As Brent says in what is also the perfect encapsulation of the show, "We don't put walls up on this show. We break them down."

All episodes of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix.

