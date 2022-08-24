This Fall, AMC's horror streaming service Shudder is putting the genre back into the hands of the LGBTQ+ community in a docuseries titled Queer for Fear. Aiming to amplify the voices of a marginalized group of people that have heavily influenced the foundations of horror, the four-part series spoke with those directly involved, or those associated with them, about how the community has shaped films, stories, and the culture of horror since its earliest days. As fans are gearing up to binge-watch, Bloody Disgusting shared a round of exclusive new posters that reimagine some classic horror icons with a queer spin.

Since Queer for Fear is going to do a deep dive into the origins of horror's pillars, like Universal Monsters and the very sub-genres that make up the horror experience, Shudder has gifted us with a few unique new looks at the docuseries. The posters are awash in rich neons, purples, blues, and pinks, and highlight figures from horror history like director Alfred Hitchcock and the Bride of Frankenstein. The not-so-subtle queer touch gives the promotional posters a hint of camp and a splash of beauty, relishing in the sharp fangs, the overt masculinity of Hitchcock and his cigar, and the bold defiance of Grace Jones.

The clever key art places the queer directly into the horror you know. One poster features drag queen Mayhem Miller as "Reanimated Bride," in an electric reimagining of Frankenstein's lover that stylizes her big hair, but goes bigger, with exaggerated expressions and highlights that spark absolute joy and scream, "Party!" Miller was popularized on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5. Orange is the New Black's SAG Award-winner Lea DeLaria gave Hitchcock a rather handsome spin, honoring an iconic snapshot of the director, while Electropop artist Saturn Risin9 assumes Grace Jones's iconic squat pose in a nod to the late '80s comedy horror Vamp. And finally, another of RuPaul's proteges, drag performer BenDeLaCreme, embodies the transformative "Wolf Teen," but makes her pretty with wildly accentuated lashes, and a bow fashioned from the ripped plaid shirt.

Image via Shudder

In an exclusive interview at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Collider's Samantha Coley was able to talk with Queer for Fear producers Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and Steak House, as well as the docuseries' interviewee and series consultant Kimberly Peirce about the inspiration behind the series. When she asked Peirce what it is that makes horror inherently queer, they responded:

"Well, all being monsters, I don't know if I speak for these monsters. But look, I certainly think in a culture that has a normativity, heteronormativity, a gender normativity, when you do not fit naturally into that normativity, particularly in prior generations, when you're coming of age, and you don't see a reflection of yourself, you become very astute at looking between the lines and figuring out, "Oh, I think that might be me. I think that might be a future me."... I was very much looking between the lines... That all these layers of being able to see ourselves represented and to read ourselves into existence until we can actually make ourselves into existence. So I think that you have a very creative audience-ship that's creating themselves in it. And then we can get into the specifics of which monsters and horror that we all respond to."

Queer for Fear is executive produced by Fuller and will include interviews with names in horror like Jennifer's Body director Karyn Kusama, Chucky's Jennifer Tilly, DeLaria, the son of Psycho's Anthony Perkins, Oz Perkins (Nope), and more.

You can stream Queer for Fear exclusively on Shudder, beginning September 29 in time for Halloween! Check out the posters, photographed by Tayo Kuko, below, as well as Coley's interview from SDCC.

Shudder's official Queer for Fear synopsis reads: