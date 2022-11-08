The inquisitive nature of horror, to explore what-ifs allows even the most marginalized identities to carve a space for themselves. Queer people have historically loved horror more than the genre loves them, with queerphobic tropes abound. The real world is queerphobic enough, and 2022 has been a particularly challenging year. Instead of returning over and over again to the same homophobic tropes, consider adding some queer horror to the rotation.

What is Queer Horror?

So many horror storylines and genre elements are easily comparable to the queer experience, it is natural that filmmakers would reclaim tropes to uplift instead of denigrate. Nearly all horror stories are built around the specter of “Otherness,” that which is outside the mainstream. The Other represents deviation from expectation and takes many forms in horror stories: monsters like vampires, killers who dabble in the monstrous like Michael Myers, or killers who hide their monstrosity to terrifying effect like Hannibal Lecter. These monsters are often queer-coded as though this heightened their danger. Queer horror makes monsters sympathetic and conformity suspect.

To make the mundane seem threatening, queer horror employs camp aesthetic. Often confused with the weird frivolity of kitsch, camp is quirk with intention. The excesses of camp intensifies the contrast between the queer and the conformist: bright colors, clashing patterns, overacting, and absurd design choices as sarcastic visual metaphor. Queer horror uses notions of “queer time” to great effect; queer time refers to the differences between general life trajectories and milestones between queer people and their heterosexual peers.

With such rich representation and possibility, it’s easier than ever to avoid harm. Here are thirteen recommendations for you to diversify your horror habit:

The Old Dark House (1932)

The Old Dark House is a horror-comedy that follows a couple (Raymond Massey and Gloria Stuart) driving through a stormy night. The road is too treacherous, so they stop for shelter in a creepy house. The family they find in the nearest house is nothing like they expect. Hijinks abound. This film is one of the first examples of queer horror. Director James Whale, openly gay in the 1930s, utilizes camp to hilarious effect–every character is an over-the-top caricature, including Boris Karloff as an alcoholic butler.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The longest ongoing theatrical run in history, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is likely the best known queer horror film. Directed by Jim Sharman, Rocky Horror is a true celebration of James Whale’s work, blending The Old Dark House and Frankenstein to create an erotic horror-comedy unlike anything before or since. Tim Curry stars as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a "sweet transvestite" mad scientist busy with the messy business of queer reproduction. When a storm rages outside, Dr. Frank-N-Furter allows strangers to use his home as refuge, and introduces them to his creation, Rocky (Peter Hinwood).

The Hunger (1983)

The Hunger, directed by Tony Scott, is an erotic horror film. The story centers on a vampire couple (Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie). In this universe, vampires are immortal but not ageless, and after two hundred years Bowie’s John Blaylock has a crisis about the way he has aged. This crisis brings him to the practice of one Dr. Sarah Roberts (Susan Sarandon), an expert on aging. Sarah quickly forgets her mundane life and embarks on a love triangle that ultimately has her swearing off humanity entirely. This film is queer both in text and subtext– the monstrousness of vampires combined with the explicit bisexuality of their love triangle made The Hunger a cult classic; so popular, in fact, that a remake may be in the works.

Hellraiser (1987 / 2022)

The original Hellraiser, written and directed by openly gay filmmaker Clive Barker, is a powerful metaphor for the AIDS crisis. Starring Doug Bradley as The Engineer (known also as “Pinhead”), the film centers on a mystical puzzle box that summons cenobites. These cenobites are sadomasochistic beings who cannot differentiate between pleasure and pain that ultimately destroy whoever summons them. The film explores incestuous and other forbidden forms of desire, kink, shame, family secrets, and puzzles. Both cerebral and carnal, Hellraiser is the ultimate erotic horror story. Under the direction of David Bruckner, a remake debuted this year on Hulu with trans actress Jamie Clayton in the role of the Engineer.

Interview with the Vampire (1994 / 2022)

Interview with the Vampire, based on the 14-volume Vampire Chronicles books by Anne Rice, was first adapted for the screen in director Neil Jordan’s 1994 film. The film begins with Louis (Brad Pitt) hiring a journalist, Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater) to record his life story. Louis describes his centuries-long life, including stories about his maker, Lestat (Tom Cruise) and their vampire child, Claudia (Kirsten Dunst). The film substantially tones down the homoeroticism between the two main characters from the books, but the subtext survives. In 2022, a TV series launched on AMC. A few key details are changed from the source material, including demographic details and time period, and the explicit queerness is restored. The series, created by Rolin Jones, stars Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, Jacob Anderson as Louis, Sam Reid as Lestat, and Bailey Bass as Claudia.

Let the Right One In (2008 / 2022)

2008’s Let the Right One In, directed by Tomas Alfredson, is a Swedish romantic horror film. It centers on the romantic friendship between a bullied child, Oskar, (Kåre Hedebrant) and a young vampire, Eli (Lina Leandersson). Eli is strange and genderless, but treats Oskar kindly and comforts him. Oskar eventually learns his best friend is a vampire and rejects them. Eli leaves in shame, only to return when Oskar needs them. Beginning in 2022, a serial remake of Let the Right One In debuted on Showtime, created by Andrew Hinderaker and starring Madison Baez, Ian Foreman, Demian Bechier, and Grace Gummer.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jennifer’s Body, written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, was directed by Karyn Kusama. A cult classic of sapphic desire and bloodlust, Megan Fox stars as Jennifer, the hottest girl in school, who is possessed by a demon. Jennifer devours the teenage boys who attempt to seduce her. Her best friend and love interest, Needy (Amanda Seyfried) discovers her secret and tries to stop her. A cathartic reimagining of the queer high school experience, Jennifer’s Body returns power so often ceded by queer youth in high school environments. That every actor in the film is way too old to passably play high school students is itself an example of queer temporality and camp, and bisexual Megan Fox’s depiction of a bisexual hot girl is a Millennial queer’s dream.

ParaNorman (2012)

ParaNorman is a stop-motion animation feature directed by Chris Butler and Sam Fell, and the first to use 3D printed faces. The film follows Norman (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a young boy who can speak with the dead. When his uncle (John Goodman) reveals that he must conduct a ritual to keep a centuries-old curse at bay, Norman is forced to learn all of the family secrets. He solicits the help of his best friend Neil (Tucker Albrizzi) and his older brother Mitch (Casey Affleck). Mitch, a seventeen year old, is the first openly gay character in a mainstream animated film. The film utilizes explicit queer representation as well as elements of monstrous Others and the uncanny to create queer horror acceptable for all ages.

The Babadook (2014)

The Babadook is a classic storybook monster. He’s creepy, he’s deadly, and children are terrified of him. In Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook, a single mother (Essie Davis) and her young son (Noah Wiseman) are terrorized by storybook monster The Babadook (Tim Purcell). The film is not explicitly queer beyond the Otherness of the monster, but developed a loyal queer following somewhat accidentally. The film was mislabeled as an LGBTQ film when streaming on Netflix. A viral screenshot associating the Babadook and queerness paved the way for queer critical reads on the monster as queercoded until the queer Babadook became an accepted icon of queer horror.

The Perfection (2018)

Directed by Richard Shepard, The Perfection blends the psycho lesbian trope with some more complex LGBTQ representation to make this list. The film follows a prodigious cellist, Charlotte (Allison Williams), who is forced to leave her place at a prestigious music school to care for her dying mother. When her mother passes, the cellist returns to the school in the hopes of returning to her studies. She learns her teacher (Steven Weber) has replaced her with a new ingénue, Lizzie (Logan Browning). An enraged Charlotte makes it her mission to seduce, manipulate, and torture young Lizzie in revenge.

Titane (2021)

Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau, is an erotic horror film unlike any other. Agatha Rouselle stars as Alexia, a bisexual showgirl at the racetrack with a metal plate in her skull from a car crash she suffered as a young child. Alexia is hypersexual and indiscriminate, beguiling men, women, and motor vehicles with equal fervor. She’s also a killer who uses gender play to hide from the consequences of her actions. The film is complex, full of queer tropes, themes, and characters. Much of the film is difficult to watch, including explicit sexual interactions between Alexia and cars. The film is the ultimate expression of Otherness and queer reproduction.

They/Them (2022)

They/Them (read aloud “They Slash Them”), is a slasher horror film written and directed by openly gay filmmaker John Logan. One part psychological terror and one part slasher film. Set in an anti-LGBTQ conversion camp, the film follows a group of teenagers who are subjected to what amounts to psychological torture at the hands of the camp’s director, Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon). Unbeknownst to everyone, a killer is on the loose. The queer teens must band together to survive their stay at the camp. The film is notable for its diverse cast of characters, including trans and nonbinary actors, and its critique of conversion therapy.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

In Bodies Bodies Bodies, directed by Halina Reijn, a group of rich twentysomethings (including Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova) gather in one of their homes for a “hurricane party,” at which they play a murder mystery game called Bodies Bodies Bodies. When a real corpse is discovered, it becomes a race to survive the night. Two main characters, Sophie (Stenberg) and Bee (Bakalova), are girlfriends, and it is implied that several other friends are queer as well. The film explores concepts of queer time, as the one night they spend together seems infinite. There are several elements of camp, including some of the most incredible camp deaths.