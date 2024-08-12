The Big Picture Luca Guadagnino's next film 'Queer' received a new image showing Daniel Craig fitting into the 1940s Mexico City setting.

Craig plays a heroin-addicted American expat who is infatuated with a discharged serviceman, played by Drew Starkey.

Based on the novel by William S. Burroughs, 'Queer' will debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, which begins on August 28.

The 81st Venice International Film Festival is about to get underway in just a couple of short weeks. This year's iteration of the event, as always, will be packed with major titles, with Tim Burton's much-anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice leading the charge beginning on August 28. One other highly-anticipated film set to make its debut as well will be Luca Guadagnino's latest feature Queer, following up the massive success of Challengers earlier this year. Before it enters the competition for the Golden Lion, a new image gives an early look at the film's star Daniel Craig casually reading a newspaper outside a shop in 1940s Mexico.

Queer is a bit of a passion project for Guadagnino, who has long loved the original 1985 novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs. It's now seen as a defining transgressive gay story and one of the author's greatest works that has been a frequent target for adaptation. Written by the director's Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, the new film follows William Lee (Craig), a heroin-addicted American expat who fled to Mexico City after a drug bust in New Orleans. Now indulging in his freedom with others in similar situations as he wanders the city's clubs and bars, he becomes infatuated with Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), another drug user and discharged serviceman. Thus begins a whirlwind, yet surprisingly tender romance that takes them all the way to the Ecuadorian jungle in pursuit of an unmatchable high.

The image drops Craig right into the film's WWII-era setting, donning a sharp suit with a gray hat as he reads at what appears to be a bar. It's been a hot minute since the No Time to Die star has appeared on the big screen, with his last role coming in 2022 as Rian Johnson's super sleuth Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. After Queer, he'll reprise that role in the third installment of the murder mystery franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, which is currently in production. While that film has an eye-watering call sheet, Guadagnino's latest is fairly stacked too, with Craig and Outer Banks star Starkey joined by Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Zaga, Michael Borremans, Andra Ursuța, and David Lowery among others.

'Queer' Reunites Much of the 'Challengers' Team

Image via Fremantle

Beyond Kuritzkes, Guadagnino was joined on his latest by a few other key contributors from Challengers. Prolific composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who also worked on the director's chilling romance Bones and All, are once again behind the soundtrack while cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom steps back behind the camera to capture the aesthetic of 1940s Mexico City. This group's work will not only be on display at Venice, but at the New York Film Festival as its Spotlight Gala on October 6. It's also highly expected to make an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Queer doesn't have a proper theatrical release date yet. Its debut will come sometime during the Venice Film Festival, which will run from August 28 through September 7. In the meantime, check out the new image of Craig above.