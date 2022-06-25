Following the successful release of Bridgerton Season 2, viewers are looking forward to a Season 3. In the meantime, while pre-production, production, and more take place for the Shonda Rhimes hit sensation, fans could delve into more romantic and historical-drama media. Period pieces could easily help with that! Bridgerton is set during the Regency Era in England: period pieces can be set almost anywhere in time besides the present.

Additionally, considering it is pride month, why not combine the two? Queer period pieces with all the drama and romance like Rhimes’ Bridgerton series! Who knows? Maybe fans of Bridgerton will find new movies and series to obsess over while waiting for the following seasons to arrive on Netflix.

'Maurice'

Maurice is a gay romance film set in the 1909 in the UK. Starring James Wilby and Hugh Grant, the film tells the story of Maurice (Wilby), a boy who enters Cambridge University and befriends another wealthy boy named Clive (Grant). Clive admits his feelings for Maurice, who then realizes he is gay when he has the same feelings for Clive. The two embark on a romantic secretive love affair to protect Clive’s reputation at the school, but drama ensues. Maurice was quite a bold film for its time, considering its subject material and when it was released — in 1987.

The period piece is gaining quite a bit of traction and a cult following after the film was recommended on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The film has a Call Me By Your Name vibe to its aesthetic but is more tender. Fans of academia romance should most definitely give this film a watch. Maurice is streaming free on Tubi.

'Dickinson'

Dickinson is an AppleTV+ original series, going strong for three seasons and starring the incomparable Hailee Steinfeld. The series is about Emily Dickinson, the famous poet and linguist, and is set in the 19th century. The show takes viewers into her world, exploring the many constraints forced on her at the time, including societal and gender norms. Dickinson is a coming-of-age period piece about a woman who is trying to have her voice heard in a time when no one wants to listen.

The show also features queer representation in Steinfeld’s character as the renowned poet. For any fans of Bridgerton looking for another series about love, family, and society’s challenges, Dickinson is an excellent choice. Dickinson is streaming on AppleTV+.

'The Favourite'

The Favourite is a 2019 black comedy film set in Great Britain in the 17th century about the relationship between two cousins, Sarah Churchill and Abigail Masham, who are vying to become Queen Anne’s court favorite. An English film, The Favourite stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as the Duchess of Marlborough Sarah Churchill, and Emma Stone as Abigail Masham. This deeply historical piece is described as having very queer undertones. It highlights queer women during a time when that type of identity and behavior was either rejected or unheard of.

The Favourite won and was nominated for several accolades, including BAFTA and Academy Awards wins. The Favourite is not currently available on an American streaming service but is available for purchase or rent digitally.

'The Handmaiden'

The Handmaiden is a psychological thriller set in the early-to-mid 1900s in Japanese-occupied Korea. A con-man plans to seduce a Japanese heiress, marry her, and commit her to an asylum to steal her money. As the film unravels, things that appear one way are revealed to be another, and the story is told from three perspectives: what the filmmakers want viewers to think, what the con-man is planning, and what is actually happening.

The Handmaiden also features a lesbian relationship and women’s strength. The film was released in 2016 and received great reviews but caused controversy for the sexually explicit love scenes between two women. Nevertheless, this period piece is undoubtedly not one to miss and is told in an entirely different language!

'Bessie'

Bessie is an HBO TV film about the famous blues singer Bessie Smith (played by the legendary Queen Latifah). The film chronicles Smith’s journey from a struggling singer to “The Empress of the Blues” and highlights the singer’s bisexuality as well. Bessie is set in the 1920s and 1930s all across America, from the deep south to other areas of the country.

The TV film handles the racism and violence that Bessie Smith faced as a black woman in America and all of the many other difficulties she faced (in addition to her identity as a queer individual as well). Bessie is available to stream on HBOmax.

