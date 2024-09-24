Luca Guadagnino might've impressed the world once again with the tense drama seen in this year's Challengers, but the next project by the director has already set a release date. According to Deadline, Queer will hit the big screen in the United States on November 27 in a select number of locations. The upcoming drama recently held its premiere in North America during this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. It will be showcased again during the New York Film Festival, setting the stage for when audiences get a chance to see it a couple of months after that.

The premise of Queer follows William Lee (Daniel Craig), an American leading a lonely life within an ex-pat community. Everything will change for him once a young student played by Drew Starkey crosses paths with him. What could've been considered as a boring routine would soon turn into William's quest to find a meaningful connection with another person. The drama that will come with the relationship between William and Eugene Allerton will be the emotional core of the movie.

The cast of Queer will also include Jason Schwartzman, Colin Bates and Lesley Manville. Schwartzman will be seen as Jason Zanderz in Megalopolis, the next movie by Francis Ford Coppola. But the actor also left a mark on pop culture thanks to his performance as The Spot in last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Before finding herself involved in the drama of Queer, Lesley Manville appeared as Princess Margaret in the last two seasons of The Crown.

'Queer' Is Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino just can't seem to take a break. Before diving deep into the world of Queer, the director delivered one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. Challengers gave audiences a tour of the world of professional tennis. Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) was introduced as one of the most popular players in the world, but her relationship with both Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor) made everything complicated for the former champion.

Guadagnino is also known around the world for directing Call Me By Your Name, a passionate book adaptation that helped turn Timothée Chalamet into one of the industry's biggest stars. The story of how Elio fell in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer) made its way to the Academy Awards after its theatrical release. Taking into account how much attention to detail is placed in Guadagnino's projects, it's easy to say that Queer will be yet another story that will stay in the viewers' minds days after they see it.

Queer will receive a limited theatrical release in the United States on November 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.