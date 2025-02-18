Only a few weeks after being snubbed by the Academy Awards, much to fans' chagrin, the Luca Guadagnino-directed Queer has set a date for its streaming release. The A24 production will debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. on Friday, March 28, before heading to HBO linear the following day at 8:00 p.m. ET. This comes a little over a month following the film’s digital release.

Queer made its debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2024, before getting a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on November 27, with A24 distributing. This was followed by nationwide releases in both the U.S. and the U.K. on December 13. And just a few days ago, on Thursday, February 13, it landed in theaters in Italy. Guadagnino directed Queer from a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes. He also served as producer alongside Lorenzo Mieli with music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Despite not getting any Oscar nods, Queer has received an impressive number of accolades, including being named one of the Top Ten Films of 2024 by the National Board of Review. The critically acclaimed film stars Daniel Craig, whose performance earned nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and SAG Awards, alongside Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

What Is ‘Queer’ About?