The latest trailer of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer starring Daniel Craig will give you butterflies. The highly anticipated film that created a lot of buzz during its film festival run will be out soon, and it's certain to garner more eyeballs as new marketing material releases. The celebrated director has a list of romantic dramas that’ll make you swoon and Queer looks to be another gem in his filmography.

The trailer sees Craig as Lee, a lonely man living in an ex-pat community in Mexico. He seems like a shy man grappling with his reality, but things take a turn in his lonely life when he comes across a young man, Allerton, whom he romantically pursues. The cinematography has this delicate, warm fuzzy feeling to it, enhancing the emotions further. Guadagnino has managed to capture some very intimate moments depicting the desire for love and warmth and one can see what all the buzz is about. The supporting cast looks brilliant, as well as the period setting of the film.

What Is ‘Queer’ About?

The movie is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs and is adapted for the screen by Justin Kuritzkes, who also penned Guadagnino’s hit sports romance Challengers. The short novel follows William Lee, living life in Mexico City. The character represents Burrough’s own life, as the book tells the awkward and self-conscious Lee’s experience surviving on part-time jobs while interacting with American ex-pat college students and bar owners. Things take a turn when Lee pursues a drug user, Allerton, a discharged American Navy serviceman.

Guadagnino has given us some heart-wrenching romantic dramas in the past, like Challengers, Bones and All, and Call Me By Your Name. His command of interpreting the most complex emotions in the most sensitive ways has always given his fans a compelling story and even more compelling performances. With Craig at the heart of Queer, this will be an intriguing drama. Craig is supported in the cast by a plethora of talents, like Drew Starkey as Allerton, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Zaga as Winston Moor, Michael Borremans, Andra Ursuța, and David Lowery. Also rounding off the cast are Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman, Lisandro Alonso, Ronia Ava, Simon Rizzoni, Ford Leland, Sean Cubito, and more.

Queer debuts in theatres on November 27. You can check out the new trailer above and learn more about the feature with our guide here. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Queer Set in 1940s Mexico City, it follows an American expat named Lee (played by Daniel Craig) who becomes infatuated with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (played by Drew Starkey). The film explores themes of longing, isolation, and obsession. Release Date October 6, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Daniel Craig , Jason Schwartzman , Lesley Manville , Drew Starkey , David Lowery , Henrique Zaga , Ariel Schulman , Colin Bates Runtime 135 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers William S. Burroughs , Justin Kuritzkes Expand

