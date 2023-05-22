Back in March, Collider revealed that Titan Comics was gearing up to release a Quentin Tarantino-themed graphic novel in order to celebrate the filmmaker entering his sixties. Now, we’re circling back to it to exclusively reveal a few pages that provide an idea of what you can expect from the graphic novel that is slated to be released in mid-October. Quentin By Tarantino will chronicle the director’s life and career, with anecdotes provided by Tarantino himself.

In the pages that we’re now revealing to you, Tarantino is depicted while commenting on behind-the-scenes stories from some of his most popular movies: Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained. For the first one, Tarantino reveals that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Samuel L. Jackson (Marvel's Secret Invasion) in the lead role, since then-mega producer Harvey Weinstein was pushing for a Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) casting. Tarantino also comments on the famous story of Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) injuring his hand during filming and powering through a deep cut.

Amazing is Amazing

Artist Amazing Améziane draws the pages of Quentin By Tarantino as if it were a documentary, with the filmmaker’s talking head featured in the pages and the stories coming from his own mouth. The author and illustrator also populates the pages with art that directly references what Tarantino says, going as far as reproducing a set photo from Pulp Fiction with Tarantino side by side with Harvey Keitel (The Irishman).

It’s safe to say that Quentin By Tarantino will cover other titles of the director’s short but impactful filmography as well. If the cover is any indication, the graphic novel will feature not only the director’s feature films but also have shout-outs to titles, directors and actors that inspired Tarantino, such as legendary filmmaker Sergio Leone (The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly) and martial arts icon Bruce Lee (Enter The Dragon), the latter of which was a character in Tarantino's last film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The graphic novel will get released around the same time that Tarantino starts filming The Movie Critic, which has been advertised as his last movie before retirement. As the title suggests, the story will follow a movie critic (that is not Pauline Kael) as he navigates an era that forever changed Hollywood – and heavily influenced Tarantino as well.

Titan Comics releases Quentin By Tarantino on October 17. The graphic novel is already available for pre-order.