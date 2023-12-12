The Big Picture Quentin by Tarantino is a graphic novel that imagines an interview between Quentin Tarantino and author/artist Améziane.

The trailer showcases elements from Tarantino's filmography, including references to Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill.

The graphic novel will also explore Améziane's journey and is timely as Tarantino prepares to release his supposed final film.

After being hyped up about about the idea of a Quentin Tarantino graphic novel, Collider has teamed with Titan Comics to debut the first-ever trailer for Quentin by Tarantino, which as the title suggests, is all about the cinema master. With the first issue scheduled to be released on February 13, 2024, the story imagines an interview between Tarantino and the graphic novel author and artist Amazing Améziane during which both talk about the filmmaker’s body of work and inspirations.

The trailer for the first issue of Quentin by Tarantino reflects just that, with several elements of Tarantino’s filmography populating the screen. The setting is not much different than what you’d see in his movies: Tarantino is a bartender who strikes up a pop culture conversation with his customers. Vivid images recreate moments from movies like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill.

You can also spot in the trailer other classics from pop culture such as Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” rendering, Bruce Lee movies, and Grease — several references that were cobbled together in Tarantino’s blender-like brain to come up with some of modern cinema’s masterpieces. Of course, you can also spot the world-famous T-shirt “written and directed by Quentin Tarantino” and there will certainly be a lot more to see in the first and following issues.

What Is The Quentin Tarantino Graphic Novel About?

Close

From what the synopsis and the pages that Collider revealed back in May indicate, Quentin by Tarantino will also be a personal account from Améziane, whose career has certainly been influenced by the Inglorious Basterds director. Not by chance, Tarantino’s journey towards filmmaking is one that resonates with a lot of movie fans, since the director often refers to the video store he worked in as his “film school.”

Quentin by Tarantino also comes at a timely period. The director is gearing up to put out what’s supposed to be the last movie of his career – he always stated that he’d do ten and retire, and now we’re finally here with The Movie Critic. Should the feature be like the title suggests, Tarantino’s swan song might be a love letter to cinema and an ode to everyone who loves movies, and that would be personified by the title character, who originally was rumored to be famous film critic Pauline Kael, but Tarantino has already shut down the speculation.

Quentin by Tarantino’s first issue will be released on February 13, 2024. You can check out the #1 issue trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pre-order at Titan Comics