Listen to Quentin Tarantino Talk About Kung Fu Movies on a 2-and-a-Half Hour Podcast

Oscar-nominated director Quentin Tarantino has been known to talk excitedly and for extended periods of time about his love of movies. The man is a dyed-in-the-wool film geek, and if you’re a fan of his work, you should definitely check out the latest episode of the Pure Cinema Podcast. Tarantino sits in as a special guest for a two-and-a-half hour discussion about kung fu movies.

Here’s the official synopsis from Pure Cinema’s website:

Quentin Tarantino returns to the Pure Cinema Podcast with a special new episode dedicated to his passion for Kung Fu cinema. Special guest Dan Halsted, diehard film collector and head programmer at Portland’s Hollywood Theatre, joins the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Pure Cinema hosts Elric Kane & Brian Saur, and the New Beverly’s social media manager Phil Blankenship for a wide-ranging discussion about martial arts movies, with a special focus on the films Quentin has reviewed recently for the New Beverly website.

Regardless of how you feel about his work, Tarantino has an absolutely pure love of film that comes out any time he talks about the movies he loves. It’s endearing to the point of being occasionally adorable. His guest spot on this podcast is outstanding news for Tarantino fans, movie buffs, and pretty much anyone interested in listening to the famous auteur geek out over his favorite martial arts movies for 150 minutes. If that sounds like your wheelhouse (and it is extremely mine), you can check the episode out on the Pure Cinema Podcast’s website.