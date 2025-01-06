Quentin Tarantino is one of a few directors who stand out in the movie industry for owning their own brand of filmmaking. Well-known for his unique directorial style (which often combines humor and violence), the award-winning director has provided some of the most highly regarded features in history, including Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, The Hateful Eight, and more. This year, four of Tarantino's films are receiving the 4K UHD treatment for the first time: the two Kill Bill movies, the 1997 Jackie Brown, and the re-print version of his debut movie Reservoir Dogs.

Tarantino is a stylish filmmaker, whose impressive list of features is widely known for having a distinctive "Quentin Tarantino" style in it. Luckily, in an era of streaming where titles are often coming and going, most of the legendary filmmaker's movies already have their respective physical media releases for fans to own forever. Now, Lionsgate is treating fans with four of Tarantino's biggest movies having their 4K releases for the first time. On January 21, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, Jackie Brown, and Reservoir Dogs will be making their 4K UHD debut via limited edition collectible SteelBooks. The two Kill Bill features and Jackie Brown will retail for $39.99, while the re-print release of Reservoir Dogs costs $29.99.

‘Kill Bill, ‘Jackie Brown,’ & 'Reservoir Dogs' Are Arguably the Best Titles in Quentin Tarantino’s Filmography