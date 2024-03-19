The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino isn't a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock's movie endings.

The outspoken cinephile, Quentin Tarantino, is one of those filmmakers who — whether it's through an interview, award ceremony, or in his leisure time — is known to talk anyone’s ear off about the brilliant minds and pictures that inspired him to achieve the filmography he’s created today. From the likes of Sergio Leone, Martin Scorsese, Takashi Miike, Stanley Kubrick, and Jean-Luc Godard, Tarantino has made a reputable mark in modern-day cinema as an influential auteur with pretentious films such as Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Surprisingly, though, there's one legendary filmmaker Tarantino isn't necessarily captivated by. Speaking with Tom Segura from the Two Bears, One Cave podcast, Quentin Tarantino confesses he's not the biggest fan of Alfred Hitchcock.

This might come as a bit of a surprise, since the Master of Suspense paved the way for dozens of creative filmmakers like Tarantino and Scorsese with his groundbreaking use of innovative camera angles, lighting, and suspenseful editing techniques. This doesn't mean Quentin Tarantino is not acknowledging the legendary director as a pioneer of Hollywood, however, he is bringing to light one important flaw that held the Rear Window auteur back from reaching his highest potential: “The Motion Picture Production Code,” otherwise known as the Hays Code.

How Did Alfred Hitchcock Get His Start?

"There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it," Alfred Hitchcock once said. Born in London, Hitchcock moved to Los Angeles in 1920 as a title card designer in pre-war England. The 20th-century director worked through the most impactful times of Hollywood: the Silent Age (1911-1927), the Rise of the Talkies (1927-1930), the Golden Age of Hollywood (1930-1948), the Fall of the Studio System (1948-1965), and eventually the New Hollywood age upon his death in the '80s.

After his peak success from Vertigo and North by Northwest, Hitchcock quickly caught the nation's attention as a filmmaking mastermind. Although the director rarely wrote his own screenplays without a team — he sought to focus on the visual aspects instead — Hitchcock's screenwriter wife Alma Reville acted as his script editor and helped his stories pop, as per Los Angeles Daily News.

When the '60s came around, the Master of Suspense earned his reputation as an innovative director who knew his way around the camera backward, forwards, and other wards. On the opposite side of the world, Jean Luc Godard was revolutionizing the jump cut with Breathless in the French New Wave, but this editing method paled in comparison to what Hitchcock was continuing to achieve with the invention of the freeze-frame in the silent film Champagne and the "Vertigo Effect" zoom shot in the voyeuristic masterpiece Vertigo. According to ASU News, Hitchcock was a whiz at manipulating the camera so that the audience would believe they were experiencing the story through the eyes of the main character. This approach became the director's staple when Psycho pushed against limitations mandated by the Hays Code.

How Did Hitchcock's 'Psycho' Break the Hays Code?

The Hays Code was officially enforced in 1930 by the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America, MPPDA. The code, named after the president of MPPDA William H. Hays, was Hollywood's way of inflicting self-imposed guidelines on its studios. It was a list of "Dos and Don'ts" filmmakers were prohibited from showing in their pictures. According to an article from ACMI, curator Chelsey O'Brien explains the rules of the code "...prohibited profanity, suggestive nudity, graphic or realistic violence, sexual persuasions and rape." This meant thriller films, especially the kind of movies Hitchcock loved to make, needed to creatively find ways around the Hays Code in order to effectively produce a great story.

When the Hays Code was starting to lose credibility in 1959, Psycho made Hollywood execs sweat buckets. Despite the difficulty of finding funds for the film, ultimately settling to shoot in black and white, the script was indeed dark and explicit. The picture would be cutting the lines Hitchcock dared to circle around when it came to hiding the "queer" subjects hidden within Rope. Based on Robert Bloch's novel, Psycho was the first movie to focus on a toilet during the wholesome times of the 50s and 60s. The first scene of the psychological thriller even depicts two unwed characters in bed together after sex (the Hays Code previously made couples sleep in separate beds).

Between the themes of a split personality disorder and the nail-biting murder scene of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), these minor innuendoes seem wildly ridiculous to complain about by nowadays's standards. But with the transcending storytelling creations Hitchcock brought to the table, he managed to scare a green light approval from the board, pass the code's inspection, and ended up producing a historically significant film for Hollywood.

What Is Quentin Tarantino's Issue With Alfred Hitchcock?

Along with rebellious directors like Otto Preminger, Hitchcock's code-bending films inspired audiences to yearn for more explicit stories, leading to the Hays Code's extension just eight years later. The code was eventually replaced by today's parental advisory rating board, the Classification and Rating Administration (CARA), giving birth to Quentin Tarantino's generation of filmmakers to step up to the frontline of American cinema. Similar to the Master of Suspense, Tarantino didn't have a golden pathway into the moviemaking business. He also started small like Hitchcock by working in a video store in California, eventually establishing a career for himself with Reservoir Dogs in 1992.

With the absence of heavy censors, The Hateful Eight director had much more creative freedom than the limits Hitchcock was given. The Tennessee-born movie buff is no stranger to using racial slurs, violent gore, and explicit profanity throughout his screenplays, which has led to intense critical backlash throughout his career, as per Variety. In an article by Far Out Magazine, Quentin Tarantino reveals the reasons why Hitchcock isn't his favorite director, mainly because he believes the pioneer fails to impress him during the final acts of his movies. He states, “The 1950s held him down, Hitchcock couldn’t do what he, left to his own devices, would’ve wanted to do. By the time he could do it in the late ’60s and the early ’70s, he was a little too old."

Quentin Tarantino Thinks Alfred Hitchcock's Movies Lose Momentum

What Tarantino explains is very true, since the Hays Code prohibited Hitchcock from fully expressing the world of thriller and horror. That doesn't mean blood and gore make the genre more credible. In the podcast, Tarantino digs further into his dislike of Hitchcock's filmography based on the third act of Hitchcock's scripts. The most poignant part of thriller films relies on an explosive, revealing final act, and this is where Tarantino thinks Hitchcock "peter out." For example, in Rear Window, the suspense is brilliantly built up by making the audience continue to question whether Jimmy Stewart is just delusional or that his next-door neighbor is a real murderer. Hitchcock then wraps up the ending of the murder mystery with Stewart's character falling from the window after the criminal is revealed. The loose ends are tied up within two minutes, leaving very little room to explain the whole truth and making the resolution's tone weak.

In films like Suspicion, Tarantino feels the Master of Suspense is forced to compromise his ending because of the constraints he had compared to his favored finale in Strangers on a Train, as mentioned in the podcast. Suspicion ends with Cary Grant creepily putting his arm around Joan Fontaine after he convinces her he is not out to kill her after all. This ambiguous conclusion lets the viewer imagine the future, but what kind of visuals would Alfred Hitchcock have made if the limitations of violence were erased?

Alfred Hitchcock's Endings Are More Ambiguous

The style of Hitchcock's movies usually ends with an air of puzzlement, leaving some wondering what just happened. These choices are perfectly understandable given Hitchcock's ambition to tell stories more visually than verbally. That goes to say Hitchcock’s endings do appear weaker than the average thriller today, and if he was a director in the '70s his final acts likely would have punched a little harder, as Tarantino voices to Segura.

Alfred Hitchcock does a masterful job guiding the audience through the chase, but the "bang" is somewhat silent compared to how modern-day movie directors depict suspense. Nonetheless, movies are subjective, and not everyone is going to resonate with Hitchcock's storytelling style. The Hays Code certainly held back the Master of Suspense, but critics and filmmakers alike cannot deny the historical impact his innovative techniques have on Hollywood.