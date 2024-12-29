Set pieces in blockbuster movies might be commonplace, or even expected, but Quentin Tarantino specializes in set pieces of a (generally) smaller scale. Of his nine movies (or 10, if you count Kill Bill’s two volumes as two different movies), most have at least one standout sequence that’s mind-blowing in one way or another. It could be the most shocking or violent scene in the movie, it might be the most intense, it could be the funniest, or it might be the most quotable.

The difficult thing is that his movies generally have more than one scene that feels like the “biggest” scene in some fashion, so singling out just one from each of his movies is difficult to do. Still, consider it a challenge accepted, because that’s what the following ranking – going in chronological order through his filmography – intends to do.

This article contains spoilers for every Quentin Tarantino movie.

1 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

The "Stuck in the Middle with You" sequence

Quentin Tarantino has a reputation for injecting his movies with a good deal of grisly violence, and he was pretty upfront about this being one of his stylistic traits early on… as early as his feature debut, in fact. Lots of people get shot in Reservoir Dogs, sure, but the most intense and violent scene of the film involves a razor blade and an ear, backed by “Stuck in the Middle with You,” a Stealers Wheel song you'll never be able to hear the same way again.

But what’s clever about the scene is the fact that it has so much impact while keeping the most violent act itself off-screen. It speaks to the way imagination can potentially be more powerful than anything that could be depicted, much in the same way that an average horror novel is – arguably – scarier than the average horror movie. In any event, this is kind of “the scene” in Reservoir Dogs, for better or worse, and a bold one for Tarantino to put in his first major movie.

2 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Interrogating Brett

Pulp Fiction is structured as a series of chapters told out of order, with most chapters having just a couple of big scenes each. It makes each scene in the lengthy crime/thriller/dark comedy movie memorable in its own way, and so perhaps of any Quentin Tarantino movie, singling out just one is the hardest to do for Pulp Fiction. Barely a minute goes by without a quotable line of dialogue, after all.

Still, for the way Samuel L. Jackson absolutely dominates an interrogation scene early on, it’s that scene – all centered around terrifying and eventually shooting Brett – which might well be the best. Jackson has been in so many movies, and has stolen scenes in a large number of them, but this part of Pulp Fiction sees him at his best and most iconic, dropping one memorably profane line after another, all culminating with the legendary Ezekiel 25:17 recitation.