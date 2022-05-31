Popular film director Quentin Tarantino has announced that he will release a film history book titled Cinema Speculation through publisher HarperCollins on October 25, according to a report from IndieWire. The book is expected to detail all things to do with cinema, such as criticism and theory, as well as personal history. The book is expected to be 400 pages long.

As a matter of fact, Tarantino once had two books planned for release. A while back, the director made a statement on the “Pure Cinema Podcast” that he was planning to have his Oscar-nominated film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, adapted into a novel; it was released in 2021 and has received positive reviews. However, at the time, not too much was known about the second work.

Now, fans can have a look at the full HarperCollins description for the nonfiction book:

In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with Cinema Speculation, the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans—and all movie lovers—could have hoped for. Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT’s and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever.

If anyone is qualified to write on such a gigantic subject, it’s definitely Tarantino. After all, the Knoxville native had humble beginnings as an employee of a video store where he fostered his love of film and filmmaking. The film buff eventually got his first real experience as a paid scriptwriter when Robert Kurtzman hired him to write the script for From Dusk till Dawn.

In 1992, he would go on to release one of his most famous films, Reservoir Dogs, at the Sundance Film Festival. In subsequent films, like Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, Tarantino’s use of over-the-top violence, long bits of dialogue, odes to 70s exploitation, and spaghetti western film genres became his signature style.

An established film buff, film director, and an obvious fan of film history, who better to write about the subject than Tarantino? With the knowledge that rivals even the savviest of film connoisseurs, Tarantino’s new step into writing is a must-read for every film fanatic out there.

Cinema Speculation will be available to buy on October 25.

