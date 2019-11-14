Quentin Tarantino Teases Future Plans for a Book, Play & Maybe a TV Series

0

If there’s one thing movie buffs have long shared in common, it’s acquiring information on what Quentin Tarantino’s got swimming in his brain regarding future endeavors. Love him or hate him, he draws interest from just about everyone. He’s the kind of guy who, even if his movies aren’t your speed, listening to him talk about the films of others is a delight.

The iconic filmmaker was in London on Wednesday night before an audience at a BAFTA event, where he shared some details on what may be on the horizon, Variety has reported. Among those plans? A book, a play, and a TV series. Oh, and hone in on that 10th feature film, whatever it may be.

According to the report, Tarantino said this of his recent productivity:

“Normally when I finish a script we pretty much go right into production on it. When I finished ‘Hollywood,’ I wasn’t ready to start. Part of the reason I wasn’t ready to start it was because I was just really plugged into writing at that point…. So I finished ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play. And then I wrote a five-episode TV series. And right now I’m writing a book and I’m hoping that I’ll be finished in three months. So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I’ll be finished with the book – and then, theoretically, maybe I’ll do the play, and then theoretically I’ll do the TV show, and then by that point I’ll be thinking maybe what I’ll do for the 10th movie.”

Does he have any idea what that 10th movie will be? No, he claimed, but he assured the audience it would happen, even if it’s further away than fans would like.

The thing is, we know Tarantino the filmmaker. We don’t know Tarantino the novelist, assuming that’s the sort of book he’s working on (it could just as easily be the first volume in a series of Spaghetti Western commentaries). Or Tarantino the playwright. Or Tarantino the showrunner. Imagine Inglorious Basterds spread out over six episodes. He claims it could have been done. The same goes for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The notion of doing one of his stories over such a length is exciting for him, stating, “it’s an idea that’s been in my head since the ’90s…and especially something that would all be written by me and all directed by me.”

Although the time it takes to make a series of that length is daunting to Tarantino, he does in fact have an idea for one. However, “it wouldn’t be quite that epic a thing,” he said.

Let’s hope he gets all these things out there. Even if they’re messy or self-indulgent, at least they’ll be provocative, and that’s what he does best.